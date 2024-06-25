If all of the “cores” and “aesthetic” videos popping up on your TikTok FYP are starting to bleed into one another, Haute Couture Fashion Week is a visual feast that will shake up your feed. While ready-to-wear runways offer a sneak peek at what everyone will be wearing in the next six months, the couture collections comprised of made-to-measure pieces are inspirational spectacles. As such, the hair and makeup moments that tie the looks together lean into the fantasy that’s inspired each show. And the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 beauty looks are no exception.

Solidifying the hair bow’s position as the most popular hair accessory of the year, Chanel dressed up models’ sleek low ponytails with super-sized black ones. Giambattista Valli is another designer that took current beauty trends to new extremes by creating a glowy makeup look inspired by morning dew on flowers. And with the upcoming Paris summer games on everyone’s mind, Dior paid homage to the Olympics with gilded eyeshadow.

Ahead, all of the must-see hair and makeup looks from the Haute Couture F/W ‘24 runways that’ll inevitably end up on everyone’s mood boards.

Christian Dior

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

In order to celebrate the Olympic spirit of the upcoming summer games, Dior Beauty creative and image director, Peter Philips, went for the gold, quite literally. After creating a glowy base with the brand’s Dior Forever Skin Glow and Dior Forever Glow Star Filter, he illuminated the models’ upper eyelids with a dusting of the gilded shadow from the Diorshow 5 Couleurs Palette in #539 Grand Bal. The slicked-back wet-look braids by Guido Palau further added to the sporty vibe.

Thom Browne

Francois Durand/Getty Images

Brown never fails to push the boundaries of traditional tailoring with his collections, and that includes the accompanying hair and makeup, too. For his Fall 2024 Haute Couture show, models wore monochromatic bronze eyes and lips paired with gilded headpieces or white ones adorned with 3D flowers.

Giambattista Valli

Francois Durand/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli sees your glazed donut skin and raises you dewy flower petal skin. The combination of flushed cheeks, highlighter, and actual flower petals made models look like they were freshly plucked out of a garden.

Chanel

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Soft, barely-there makeup by Lisa Butler played into the romance of Chanel’s feminine collection which paid homage to opera divas and prima ballerinas. As for hair, James Pecis solidified the hair bow’s relevancy into fall by accenting the models’ sleek low ponytails with jumbo-sized versions of the accessory.

Rahul Mishra

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

“Black, in particular, can add an element of mystery while reflecting the more enigmatic and hidden aspects of an aura,” Angie Moullin, Le Rouge Français ambassador, said of the inspiration behind the looks she created for Rahul Mishra’s latest couture collection. She made models appear enigmatic on the runway by giving them soft, smoky eyes with Le Noir Céphée liquid liner, Le Noir Calistoga pencil liner, and a few coats of Le Noir Cassiopée mascara.

Giorgio Armani Privé

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Instead of buying fancy, bedazzled clips and pins, why not use your own hair to dress up your style? The models at Giogrio Armani Privé each wore their various-length hair in a deep side part accented with a twisted strand of hair.

Schiaparelli

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

As far as Dame Pat McGrath is concerned the aliens are among us, at least on Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture runway where she once again looked to extraterrestrial life for beauty inspiration. She added an otherworldly, iridescent glow to the models’ faces by layering her Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo and Skin Fetish: Divine Glow Highlighter on the high points of their faces.