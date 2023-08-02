Since the design house’s inception, the Prada name is synonymous with a stylish form of self-expression and the playful relationship between past, present, and the not-too-distant future. Though the legendary Italian brand has already waded into the category with a slew of cult-favorite fragrances and a short-lived cosmetics collection in 2000, the official announcement of a full-fledged Prada Beauty line with makeup, brushes, skin care, and beyond was met with more than a little fanfare. Highly anticipated and a long time coming, the new releases are split into two distinct variants: Prada Color, which covers everything deliciously pigmented and artistic-friendly (think lipsticks and eyeshadow compacts), and Prada Skin, which takes care of complexion needs. Though the full product library isn’t available to shop until January 2024, there’s plenty to take in and try out in the meantime.

Naturally, nearly everything in the Prada Beauty collection is stamped with the design house’s instantly-recognizable nameplates, triangle logo, and all the signature sleekness you’d expect from such luxe products. But the big announcement is about more than just the revived skin care line and makeup introduction — there’s also a team of fresh faces brought onboard to spearhead the category’s creative direction and breathe life into the assorted global campaigns. For the initial strategy, called Rethinking Beauty, Lynsey Alexander serves as the Prada Beauty Global Creative Makeup Artist, with Inès Alpha in the Prada Beauty Global Creative E-Makeup Artist role.

Some products like the upcoming Reveal Foundation are not yet available for purchase, but beauty fans can get in on the Prada aesthetic with many of the more colorful makeup products, like the Dimensions eyeshadow palettes and the Monochrome lipstick, the texture of its twist-up bullet cut to look like the Saffiano leather of a high-dollar handbag. Additionally, three products from Prada Skin are immediately ready to shop — including a cleanser, serum, and face cream — to start padding your skin care routine with now.

Not only is this expansion a thrill for Prada fans, but it brings plenty of excitement to the final months of 2023. The full collection won’t be ready until January, but there’s enough to make the rest of this year a little more colorful.

Get acquainted with some of the line’s standout pieces below.