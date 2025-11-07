Holiday party season is almost here, and it’s a great excuse to experiment with your beauty routine. Makeup is one of the easiest — and fun — ways to get into the festive spirit, with certain looks basically becoming synonymous with this time of year like glitter eyeshadow or a bold red lip. And while crimson lips and shimmering lids are holiday staples, there’s another standout trend that’s perfect for the holiday season: disco lips.

“Disco lips feature metallic, glittering, or high-shine gloss that makes your lips sparkle,” explains Gabriella Elio, founder of Sweed Beauty. Sporting glossy, shimmery finishes on one’s lips isn’t a new trend, but the look — which is inspired by the disco era of the ‘70s and ‘80s — is having a bit of a renaissance, appearing in stores, on runways, and everywhere in between. On the product front, there’s Isamaya’s Metal Lip Balm, MAC’s Dazzlelips Crayons, and Patrick Ta Beauty’s Major Glow Lip Shine, to name a few. Christopher John Rogers’s Fall/Winter 2025 show featured metallic lips, while the models for Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2025 show wore metallic lip liner. And in the music video for her song “Something Beautiful,” Miley Cyrus donned a gloss with an ultra-glittery finish. The current resurgence proves that disco lips can instantly elevate any look, making it worth trying out. “They are perfect for the holiday because it adds an extra glam to the look, making the lips more of a focal point instead of the eyes,” says celebrity makeup artist Sarai Martinez. “It’s fun to switch things up with a glossy, metallic, or glittery finish, or even combine all three, for extra sparkle and festive flair,” adds Elio.

How To Wear “Disco Lips”

If you’re afraid of wearing glitter on your lips, don’t be; surprisingly, the trend is pretty versatile, and you can dial the shine up or down to suit your preference.

Step One: Prep Your Lips

A flawless base is key to nailing the look which means you need to exfoliate. “Start with fresh, smooth lips using a lip scrub,” says Elio. Her favorite is NCLA’s Sugar, Sugar Natural Lip Scrub. Hydrate afterwards with a lip balm for a smooth, hydrated canvas.

Step Two: Define

“Apply a lip liner to frame your lips and ensure your look lasts for hours,” Elio says. You can choose a shade that matches your lip tone or your gloss color.

Step Three: Choose Your Finish

Now, it’s time for some glitter. First, you’ll swipe on a lip gloss for the initial shine, explains Martinez, then you’ll either layer on another high-shine gloss, metallic liquid lip, or glitter on top. If you want a subtle sparkle, Elio recommends Fenty Gloss Bomb. For a bolder, glimmering effect, she suggests using Candy Crush x Pat McGrath Labs: Lust Gloss. And if you want to go all out, tap on glitter flakes or holographic eyeshadow, such as Danessa Myricks Colorfix Metallics, over your gloss for maximum disco shine.

As for the rest of your makeup, you have options, too. You keep things simple and opt for a nude eye and a matte foundation, suggests Martinez, keeping the lips the focal point of the look. Or, you could add a metallic eyeliner, says Elio, for extra disco vibes.

No matter how you style the rest of your makeup, disco lips are a fun, bold way to bring a touch of retro glamour to any look. Whether you go for a subtle shimmer or full-on glitter, the trend is guaranteed to turn heads.