As the final stop on a four-city tour that spans two continents, the designers who show at Paris Fashion Week always serve up the most dramatic and breathtaking runway moments. The beauty looks created to fully realize the vision of the collections are equally major, often serving as a trend forecast on the next set of makeup and hairstyles that will dominate algorithms. So what’s on the menu for Spring/Summer 2025? Maximalist beauty is back, baby!

Dramatic eye makeup was particularly prevalent on the runways this season. At Loewe, Dame Pat McGrath gave models futuristic wings in silver or gold. Meanwhile at Dior, Peter Philips turned to the gym for inspiration, creating a smudged liner style that resembles what happens to your makeup after a good sweat sesh. And while the looks were loud at the S/S’25 shows, minimalist hair and makeup isn’t going anywhere. As the cornerstone of warm-weather beauty, the shows also provided inspiration on how to update these looks. Take Rabanne’s shimmery dewy skin and Saint Laurent’s messy buns as two examples.

Keep reading for a full debrief on the most exciting beauty looks to come out of PFW S/S’25.

Loewe’s Silver Wings

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sorry Gen Z, the winged liner at Loewe was anything but cheugy. Dame Pat McGrath put a futuristic spin on the classic eye makeup style by using gold and silver instead of run-of-the-mill black liner. “We’re having fun creating these modern metallic looks using the shades from our new Luminous Legends: Mega Eye Shadow Palette, which just launched for holiday. We start by applying the shades Golden Muse or Lunar Luxury and then layering loose glitter on top,” she said of the look in an email statement.

Mugler’s Asymmetrical Bangs

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Mugler sees your asymmetrical bobs and raises you some bangs. While the eye-covering length isn’t exactly practical, the avant-garde shape has already made its way off the runway. Cardi B sat front row at the show wearing the exact same bangs style.

Dior’s Gym Liner

Courtesy of Dior Beauty

“I wanted to create the makeup look of an active and dynamic woman, on the move, who has just completed some physical activity,” Dior Makeup and Image Director Peter Philips said of the makeup look via an email statement. “Her skin is bright and dewy, and her gaze is intense, highlighted by the remnants of a stroke of khôl liner.” To achieve the post-gym, lived-in liner, he ran the Diorshow On Stage Crayon along the lower lashline and smudged it out. Think of it as a means to achieving that effortless cool-girl look without sleeping it in your makeup. Your dermatologist will thank you. The looped ponytails with rogue wispy flyaways by hairstylist Guido Palau followed suit.

Schiaparelli’s Sun-Kissed Glow

(+) Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs (+) @guidopalau INFO 1/2

As the spring days get hotter and brighter, so does your makeup. At Schiaparelli, Dame Pat McGrath served up a glowing bronzed look to try come April. “Divine Bronzer gives you the most natural-looking, sun-kissed glow thanks to its micro-velvet texture and soft-focus finish,” she said in an email statement about the products from her namesake line used backstage. “We’re also using my Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo to sculpt the entire face with light, applying it onto the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and Cupid’s bow, and adding a veil of shimmering gold shadow over the lids from the new Luminous Legends Dawn Divinity Eye Shadow Palette.”

Hairstylist Guido Palau strengthened the warm-weather theme by twisting models’ hair into updos that resembled the shapes of conch shells you find on the beach.

Rabanne’s Glossy Skin

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ultra-glossy skin is the cornerstone of springtime makeup. Rabanne Beauty Director Diane Kendal presented a modern interpretation for S/S’25 by using a combination of the brand’s Fresh Touch Foundation and Glitter Shot to achieve a dewy, wet-look complexion with a shimmering highlight. A hint of sparkle via the Eyephoria Mini Palette in All Lights On Me tied the look together.

Saint Laurent’s Messy Buns

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Saint Laurent wants you to forego your hair gel and wax this spring for a messy bun with just a hint of volume at the crown.

Dries Van Noten’s Splashes Of Pastel

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Pastel makeup for spring is actually groundbreaking when done the Dries Van Noten way. Models wore various shades on the eyes, all with different placements. Some had a color-block look with two different hues on the inner and outer corners of the eyes, while others wore a single shade across the entire lid. They were even incorporated into the individual hairstyles, too.

Chanel’s Sequin Eyeliner

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Why mimic the look of sequins with metallic or shimmery eyeliner when you can just wear the real thing? That’s exactly the approach Chanel look with its sparkly eye makeup. The messy low buns with tousled flyaways is another runway hairstyle signaling a shift away from clean girl updos this season.

Victoria Beckham’s Mesmerizing Skin

Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty

“I want the skin to look fused and mesmerizing,” makeup artist Lucia Pica said of the flawless your skin-but-better look she created for Victoria Beckham’s latest collection. To achieve this, she went in with Beckham’s The Concealer Pen with TFC8, applying the light to medium coverage product only where needed.

Valentino’s Subtle Accents

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Alessandro Michele’s first official collection for Valentino was oozing with vintage-tinged maximalism and glamour, but the show’s venue resembled an abandoned estate with subtle signs of life. The makeup reflected the setting and featured bare skin with just hints of blink-and-you-might-miss-them details such as a sheer wash of steel gray shadow on the eyes or a few clumpy accent lashes.