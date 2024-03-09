For as long as I can remember, I’ve had dry lips. While most people have to remind themselves to grab their wallet or keys when heading out the door, I fear what may happen if I leave without a lip balm. The average office-goer decorates their desk with photos of family and office supplies, but I forgo frames and mugs for my lip products. Unfortunately in the past, I’ve fallen victim to balms that have left my lips even drier — but after much trial and error, I’ve finally landed on my holy grail lip balms.

In a previous interview with TZR, Dr. Dennis Gross, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, shared that the dryness can be attributed to the make up of our actual lips, “The skin on your lips is thinner and more sensitive than the skin on the rest of your body.” Because of the lip skin’s weak barrier, environmental elements can really wreak havoc. It’s important to choose formulas that protect and hydrate the skin, rather than cause further irritation. So the next time you question spending a little extra cash on a lip balm, remind yourself that this is one of the most sensitive areas of the body and it deserves a little extra love.

While no one actually needs a stockpile of 10 different lip balms, I can make a case for owning at least a few different options. For everyday use, I absolutely love Ourself’s Lip Conditioner in the Clear tint — the formula is nourishing and the applicator is so soft, I love the natural boost it brings my lips during the day. When I’m packing a bag to go out for the night, I love grabbing my Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm because it’s as close to a gloss as a lip balm can be. I won’t sacrifice hydration for my lip look, so if I want a bit of color, I reach for Tata Harper’s Lip Crème in Juicy for a “your natural lips but better” finish.

If you’re ready for the best lips of your life for every occasion, keep scrolling for my favorite balms.