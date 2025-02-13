New York City lives up to its reputation as “The City That Never Sleeps.” Just ask anyone who lives there what their day looks like, and they’ll probably recite an iCal schedule that’s timed to the hour. So yes, between the 7 a.m. Pilates classes, work meetings, co-worker lunches, and post-work therapy sessions, and dinner dates, there is little time for hair and makeup most days. This caffeine-fueled fast-paced lifestyle was the inspiration behind a number of the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 beauty looks.

Yes, this season the lead hair and makeup artists channeled the New Yorkers they regularly pass on the streets. Take Prabal Gurung, where the lived-in styles were meant to look like bedhead after a late-night out, or Sandy Liang’s claw clip updos that channeled women mid-commute. Then there’s Brandon Maxwell who showed a skin-first minimalist makeup look — think the five-minute face you’d see someone doing on the subway.

On the flip side, it wouldn’t be NYFW without some bold hair and makeup moments that would make you stop mid-scroll if they showed up on your Instagram feed. Thom Browne’s colorful feather lashes and Luar’s ‘80s club kid cut-crease eyeshadow are two examples.

Ahead, TZR’s complete rundown of the must-see beauty looks from the NYFW F/W ‘25 runways.

Thom Browne’s Bird-Like Feather Lashes

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Courtesy of Lashify INFO 1/2

Thom Browne’s colorful feather lashes were made possible with Lashify. Lead makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench created the bird-inspired look using the brand’s LED Control Kit and Isamaya X Lashify Edge Gossamer Lashes as a base, which act to define the eyes like a graphic liner would. Then she attached the custom feather pieces with the Bondage Extra Strength Bond with Charcoflex. On the flip side, some models were given spiky lashes and tie-print details on the lips, a nod to the designer’s tailoring. The updos by hairstylist James Pecis were equally bold. He used shellacked hairpieces to create slick updos inspired by origami and added blocks of vibrant colors that were pulled from the collection.

Sandy Liang’s Working Girl Updos

(+) Shutterstock (+) Courtesy of Aaron Weiss INFO 1/2

“When creating the looks for the show, we envisioned a New York girl that just got off work, dressed head-to-toe in layers and a little sweaty, but looking incredible and fresh,” hairstylist Evanie Frausto said of the slick yet textured claw clip updos and high ponytails he made for Sandy Liang. He used amika’s Superfruit Star Lightweight Styling Oil and Fluxus Touchable, Flexible Hold Hairspray to achieve the lived-in finish. The models’ skin also channeled that mid-commute sweaty glow, thanks to skin prep by Facile Skin, and a natural base perfected by makeup artist Farah Homidi. She finished the look off by swiping pigments on the lids that tied into the collection and creating a high-shine “latex mannequin” lip.

Carolina Herrera’s Cold Girl Makeup & Hair

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

A mid-fall stroll through Central Park inspired both the silhouettes of Wes Gordon’s latest Carolina Herrera collection, and the hair and makeup look. Lead makeup artist Samantha Lau added a soft wash of color to the models’ lips and cheeks that mimicked the natural flush you get from the cold. The key products in her kit included the brand’s Good Girl Liquid Blush, Fabulous Kiss Satin Lipstick, and Good Girl Lip Gloss. Meanwhile, lead hairstylist Jimmy Paul gave models a windswept look by enhancing their natural texture.

Collina Strada’s Playful Liner & Horned Hair

Courtesy of Ilia Beauty

“Fempire” was the buzzword backstage at Collina Strada where makeup artist Dick Page used Ilia Beauty’s new Eye Stylus Shadow Stick in Adorn and the Clean Line Liquid Liner to hand-drawn leopard spots on models’ faces that mimicked the animal print in the collection. Alternatively, other models had shimmery green, gold, or brown (the Eye Stylus Shadow Stick in Vignette, Patina, and Divine) added to the inner corners of the eye. With a lineup of Bumble and bumble products on hand, Mustafa Yanaz transformed the models into walking Snapchat filters by crimping their hair into “horns” at the crowns of their heads.

Anna Sui’s ‘40s-Meets-’50s Hair

Courtesy of Keith Montero

With Bettie Paige and Dita Von Teese as muses, Garren, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of R+Co created a retro blowout for Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2025. In addition to the smoothed bouncy curls, the style featured curled bumper bangs, both of which were made possible with R+Co Bleu products like the Magnifier Thickening Spray and Smooth & Seal Blow-Dry Mist. The polished hairstyle beautifully contrasted the edgy eyeliner Dame Pat McGrath smudged out with shimmery jewel-toned shades from her Mothership 1: Subliminal Palette. A blurred brown lip (McGrath’s Mattetrance Lipstick in FLESH 3) complemented the shades on the eyes and in Sui’s collection.

Ulla Johnson’s Peekaboo Braids & Velvet Lips

(+) Courtesy of Sisley Paris (+) Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images for TRESemmé INFO 1/2

At Ulla Johnson, the pieces in the show are always about the details. So lead hairstylist Mustafa Yanaz gave some models hidden fishtail braids. “We chose a fishtail braid because it adds texture and depth without overpowering the clothes,” he said in a statement. “From the front, it feels effortless and simple, but as you turn, the intricate braid reveals itself, echoing the hidden details woven into the collection.” He set the style with TRESemmé A-List Collection Workable Hairspray for long-wear hold that isn’t stiff or crunchy. Makeup artist Romy Soleimani also played with texture, using Sisley Paris’ Velvet Nourishing Face Cream and Phyto-Rouge Velvet Lipsticks to achieve a lush base and soft yet bold lip.

Diotima’s Decadent Burgundy-Flushed Cheeks

Courtesy of ADDICTION TOKYO

Like clockwork, sheer watermelon pink lip gloss gets swapped for a vampy oxblood matte lip as soon as the temps drop after Labor Day. Thanks to runway makeup at Diotima, you’re likely to swap your rosy blush for a similar moody shade this fall. “I think deep burgundy reflects both beauty and darkness,” Addiction Tokyo Kanako Takase said of the look. She created two various takes on burgundy blush, using a combination of the brand’s The Liquid Blush Foggy in Brand New You and Stray Girl or The Blush in Raspberry Chocolate and Kiss The Night. The models’ manicures were also complementary, painted a shade of red or wine.

Prabal Gurung’s Morning-After Glow

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

“It should feel a little chaotic,” Lacy Redway, TRESemmé lead stylist said backstage of the undone, morning-after hair at Prabal Gurung. To achieve the slept-in texture, she used a flat iron to create extra bends in the hair, then sprayed TRESemmé A-List Collection Dry Texturizing Spray all over and added a touch of the A-List Collection Bonding Oil on the ends for a little shine. The models’ complexions look equally effortless with a hyper-shine glow, groomed brows, and touch of color on the lips and cheeks. Celebrity makeup artist Sil Bruinsma used a full suite of Peach & Lily skin care products backstage, including the new Glass Skin Luminizing Stick as a highlight, plus Tweezerman tools to clean up the models’ brows and curl their lashes.

Christopher John Rogers’ Metallic Lips & Side Bangs

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Christopher John Rogers’ beauty look modernized two Y2K beauty staples: frosted lipstick and side-parted bangs. Using a combination of MAC Cosmetics lip products and eyeshadows, key makeup artist Alex Levy created custom reflective blue, olive, and bronze lip shades for the models. Playing off the structured silhouettes in the collection, lead hairstylist Sonny Molina gave models a sleek long side bang, some with their hair down and others pulled into buns. Book looks were set with Bumble and bumble’s Spray de Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray.

Tory Burch’s Cool Gray Eyeshadow

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The ‘90s cool-toned eye makeup trend that’s all over TikTok has made its way to the Tory Burch runway. Using NARS products, lead makeup artist Diane Kendal swept matte dove gray eyeshadow on the models’ lids up to the brow bone and paired it with a neutral lip.

Christian Siriano’s Trackside Twists

Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images for TRESemmé

This season, Christian Siriano’s collection was infused with racetrack references. So Lacy Redway, TRESemmé lead stylist, followed his lead and created a wet-look updo she called the “trackside twist,” featuring “winding track lanes” sprouting from the bun and “textured lanes” along the top of the hair. The sleek, sculpted shape was achieved with a handful of TRESemmé products, including the Mega Control Hair Gel and A-List Collection Lacquer Shine Spray. Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo also leaned into the racing theme by creating a deep burgundy graphic eye look with a full suite of Revlon makeup, such as the ColorStay Multi-Liner, ColorStay Day to Night Eyeshadow Quad, and ColorStay Full Time Mascara.

Altuzarra’s Satin Skin & Undone Buns

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Striking the perfect balance between glowy and matte, Hannah Murray, global artistic director of Bobbi Brown, gave models at Altuzarra naturally radiant “satin skin.” She achieved the look with the brand’s Weightless Skin Foundation and Skin Full Cover Concealer. Ahead of makeup application, the skin was prepped with 111Skin products. For hair, Oribe Principal Artist of Global Design, Mandee Tauber customized the looks to suit each model’s personal style. Some had their natural textures enhanced, while others were given twisted buns with the help of Oribe’s AirStyle Flexible Finish Cream and Free Style Working Hair Spray.

Luar’s ‘80s Club Kid Glam

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

There’s no doubt the ‘80s club kids would have loved Luar’s beauty look this season. This party scene inspired the glamorously graphic cut-crease white eyeshadow and beige lips lead makeup artist Terry Barber created using MAC Cosmetics. Refrencing the decades’ voluminous hairstyles, lead hairstylist Jawara gave the models sleek buns with fanned-out sides with the help of TRESemmé’s A-List Collection, specifically the Smoothing Cream, Styling Stick, and Dry Texturizing Spray.

Brandon Maxwell’s City Girl Minimalist Makeup

Courtesy of MERIT

The fast-paced lifestyle of NYC women, including the limited time they have to do their makeup in the morning, was the inspiration behind the minimalist look at Brandon Maxwell. Lead artist Fulvia Farolfi look a less-is-more approach by enhancing their features with a full lineup of MERIT products, including The Minimalist foundation stick, Flush Balm cream blush, Clean Lash Mascara, Shade Slick tinted lip oil, and a soon-to-launch secret lip product. The hair followed suit with their natural textures enhanced.

Marc Jacobs’ Abstract Beauty Marks

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Faux freckles might be having a moment, but on the Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2025 runway (the designer showed before NYFW officially kicked off), the look was given the high-fashion runway treatment via felt circles on the cheeks and/or lips. Save for the two-dimensional accents, Dame Pat McGrath kept the makeup look clean and simple, applying a sheer layer of her namesake brand’s Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, a touch of the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer, and dabbed the Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo on the high points of their face for extra radiance.