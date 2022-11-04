Quick personality quiz for you: Is it finally time for the holiday season, or is already time for the holiday season? It feels like there’s a perfect split between the two camps this year, but one thing that unites everyone is mutual love for glamorous holiday nails. Team TZR’s favorite manicures of the week can easily be divided up into factions, too — there are the chic minimalist shades like dainty baby pinks and dark green nails, and there are the no-holds-barred lavish looks that consider glitter a primary color. Which is all to say there’s a winter-perfect manicure here for everyone, even those who still wish it were August.

If it’s a low-key look you’re after, consider experimenting with dark green nails this month. Not only is the opulent shade endorsed by celebrities like Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, and Selena Gomez, but it’s an easy segue into the “Old Money” aesthetic — think blazers and vintage Jaguars — that has TikTok enthralled this month. For a more overtly exciting manicure, it doesn’t get much better than one editor’s Taylor Swift-reminiscent, crystal-studded pick. If shimmering jewels can’t get you in the seasonal spirit, nothing can. Below, check out Team TZR’s tops nails of the week.

Dark Green Nails

“TikTok’s ‘Old Money’ aesthetic has a serious grip on me right now, and what’s more Old Money than money-colored nails? I love the way this deep, hypnotic green has a yellow undertone rather than a blue-ish goblet green shade — it’s part of my ideal winter color palette.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Multi-Colored Nudes

“I am just obsessed with this multicolored manicure, each nail featuring a different, cozy shade of nude. It’s a genius way to do a neutral, appropriate-for-everything manicure without sacrificing trendiness or fun.” —AR

Bejeweled Nails

“Since Taylor Swift’s new album dropped, I can’t get her song, Bejeweled, out of my head. This manicure is giving all the best bejeweled vibes, and I absolutely love the bright neon yellow base color.” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

Statement Thumb Nails

“I love a random statement nail — especially here, when the other nails are a simple, buttery yellow shade. The chrome hearts are just the cutest.” — MH

Minimalist Half-Moon Nails

“After weeks of bright, bold colors on my unusually long, almond-shape nails, I’m ready for a palette cleanser like this ethereal, sheer, milky-white tone.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

Dainty Pink Ombré Nails

“Continuing on my minimalist streak for the week — much needed after costumes and makeup galore on Halloween — I love this understated, soft pink ombré treatment on short(er) nails.” — KL

Festive Tip Nails

“I really can’t think of a more perfect manicure for the winter and holiday season. It has just the right amount of sparkle, plus the 3D pearls are just so elegant and cool.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Moody Maroon Nails

“This color is my absolute favorite for this time of year. It’s just so classic and beautiful and goes with everything — especially with gold jewelry.” — CS

Autumn Spice

“With November in full swing, I’m fully embracing Thanksgiving shades and feels. This reddish brown ombré mani is subtle and festive and a great way to pay homage to my favorite time of year.” — Angela Melero, executive editor

Navy Swirl

“Navy blue is my unofficial favorite shade for fall. While a blue French tip is fine and dandy, I can’t get enough of this swirly manicure. It feels so fresh and whimsical, but still very seasonal. I’ll be taking this image straight to my next manicure appointment.” — AM