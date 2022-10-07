Has a Spirit Halloween store taken over every vacancy on your block yet? If not, give it a week — we’re firmly in spooky season, and it’s time to celebrate. Every year, the first several days of October feel like a collective sigh of relief. The summer heat’s finally burned off, heaps of parties are on the horizon, and nails get to play with every deep, fall-friendly manicure shade out there. This October, dark blue nails are taking over, even edging out black nail polish as the go-to color of the season. It’s partially due to just how alluring the shade is in general, but more so thanks to the color’s mass appeal and easy wearability. While many worry about black nail polish veering too on-the-nose, witchy, or stark, dark blue, midnight blue, and navy fills the void and adds a celestial, night sky-inspired twist.

Beyond just dark blue nails, the first week of October is already bursting with both bold and subtle takes on classic Halloween nails, from itty-bitty black cats to magical, twinkling black French tips. If you’re more into foliage than finding the perfect costume, get inspired by the colors of nature around you — few things are as chic as burnt orange, chocolate brown, and olive green nail colors. Ahead, Team TZR shares their favorite manicures of the week.

Celestial French Manicure

“This celestial take on black French tips just screams fall and more specifically, spooky season.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Midnight Fall French Manicure

“The autumnal tones in this mixed French mani are so stunning and perfect for the season. I especially love the touch of midnight blue, which I think will continue to be a huge color trend into the winter.” — CS

3D Chrome Accent Nails

“While the chrome nail trend has finally begun to lose just a bit of steam, chrome-accented nails are picking it up. This manicure features a greyscale gradient, which looks airbrushed, with puffy chrome vines running across it. It’s edgy, mysterious, and the coolest look.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor

Dark Blue Nails

“I don’t know if overt Halloween nail art is in the cards for me this year, but I will absolutely be experimenting with a more low-key nod to the holiday. This dark blue manicure is deep, inky, and just begging for some subtly spooky motifs — the perfect combination.” —AR

Toffee Lemon Tip Nails

“It’s full-on sweater weather here in NYC, and while fall is my favorite season of the year, I’m still holding onto summer memories of sunshine and being outdoors. This toffee color and lemon tip nail combo reminds me just of that sentiment, capturing the best shades of each season.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief

Black Cat Nails

“I’m getting into the Halloween spirit, and as a black cat aficionado, this is the perfect nail art to befit my mood — it’s subtle yet playful, and reminds me of my cat, Cheungy.” —KL

Color Wheel

“I love the interesting take on negative space here. It’s a fun two-tone mani that still feels very minimalist. It’s a great, easy way to embrace color in the fall months. And, I’ve always loved a pink and orange fruity color combo!” —Angela Melero, executive editor

Green With Envy

“Theres so much beauty in the swirls and glossy tips in marble nails. I love the sharp and clean shape of this mani in a traditional fall color.” —Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

50 Shades Of Brown

“As much as I love going against the grain in the summer with dark colors and neons in the fall, there is something to be said about a classic fall color. Case in point: this creamy brown mani that screams cold-weather season.” —NM

Airbrushed Ombré

“I’m usually not a big ombré nail fan, but this airbrushed version is so, so chic. I’d love to try this with some moodier colors for fall — maybe wine red and forest green?” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR