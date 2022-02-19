All things ‘90s are having a moment, and that extends to hair accessories. You’ve seen claw clips across Instagram, and this little accessory’s most impressive trait might just be its range. That should come as no surprise when discussing a style that has been donned by everyone from Alicia Silverstone in Clueless to Joan Didion. The best claw clips comfortably keep your hair pulled back, and they come in designs from electric brights to polished metals to always-classic tortoiseshell.

Beyond style, you’ll want to consider the size of your claw clip. A 3-inch clip is a popular pick for a half-up style, while a 4-inch clip will be the best friend to your effortless updos, especially if you have thicker hair. The smallest claw clips clock in at around an inch and effectively keep hair off your face while adding plenty of interest to your look — think an elevated take on the butterfly clips of yore.

Scroll on for the best claw clips on Amazon and shop this accessory that’ll complement your lazy Sunday outfits and transition with you to a smart dinner. With these shopper-approved picks that actually stay in place, updos, half-ups, or a touch of sparkle have never been easier (or more stylish).

1 The Best-Selling, Extra-Large Clips Amazon TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clip (4-Pack) $14 See On Amazon When it comes to claw clips on Amazon, it doesn’t get more popular than these large, 4.3-inch-long claw clips, with more than 18,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating. Suitable for half- and full-up styles, they come in more than a dozen color options including chrome finishes and all-single-color sets. And thanks to the unique, rubbery material, they hold hair up like a dream. According to a reviewer: “At first they looked ordinary and too small. HOWEVER, the brilliance in these clips boil down to 3 things: Very strong (tight) springs, Opens 100% all the way flat instead of only about 2/3rds of the way like most, and the MATERIAL. Unbelievable how using a slightly different plastic can make it hold sooo much better! Instead of the slick polished plastic its kind of rubbery feeling (reminds me of the old wet brush handles). I was absolutely amazed at how well it held my hair in place!”

2 The Fan-Favorite Metal Clip Amazon Kitsch Metal Hair Claw Clip $8 See On Amazon Made from sturdy metal rather than plastic or acetate, this sleek metal clip has racked up more than 2,500 five-star reviews for its quality and style. Choose from gold or off-black with this 3-inch-long clip that pairs well with both casual and dressy ensembles. According to a reviewer: “First it’s actually like a heavy weight metal, not plastic at all. I recently cut my hair short and I’ve been trying to figure out different ways to wear it. This clip is awesome for short hair and I’d imagine it could easily hold back long hair as well. I have VERY thick, curly hair and this clip held it in place all day, no repositioning needed!”

3 The Classic Acetate Clip Amazon Aileam Hair Claw (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon The little black dress of hair clips, it’s hard to go wrong with an acetate tortoiseshell claw clip. This two-pack of lightly rounded clips, which has garnered more than 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings, pulls hair back stylishly and goes with any outfit, from all-black professional looks to cozy weekend sweatsuits. They’re 3.5 inches — perfect for half-dos and updos for those with finer hair — and they also come in a set with a lavender and peach tortoiseshell if you prefer. According to a reviewer: “These are great for thick hair. When I like to put my hair half up half down, I have a hard time finding clips that will hold. These definitely do the trick. So happy my friend recommended these to me. They’re sturdy.”

5 A Luxe 3-Pack In Multiple Sizes Amazon Alexandre De Paris Hair Clips (Set Of 3) $74 See On Amazon For a thoroughly elegant take on the claw clip trend, look no further than this three-pack of handmade Alexandre de Paris clips. Each order comes with three sizes, with the largest ringing in at 1.5 inches, which can be worn together or alone to give your look a touch of Parisienne flair. These thick, high-quality clips will last you forever and are strong enough to hold back thick hair, despite being on the smaller side.

6 An Elegant Gold & White Option Amazon Camila Paris French Hair Clip $10 See On Amazon This claw clip epitomizes elegance with its golden frame and white cellulose acetate body. The flat teeth fit comfortably against your head, while the 3.5-inch length offers plenty of versatility to pull your hair back into various styles. According to a reviewer: “Can wear all day and won't hurt your head! Like butter.”

7 A Set Of 4 Colorful Tortoiseshell Clips Amazon HQ-SITE Large Fashion Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Offered in four colorful iterations of tortoiseshell, these classic claw clips are super versatile — and all the more so thanks to their 3.5-inch length, which makes them perfect for half-up dos and updos for those with fine hair. And it’s this editor’s favorite for creating a little bit of texture in my straight hair on lazy days (just smooth a little hair lotion into towel-dried hair and clip it back). According to a reviewer: “These are awesome. I've got a ton of hair it's think though so clips usually slide off. These stay with no discomfort!”

8 These Acetate Octopus Clips Amazon ACCGLORY Tortoise Shell Hair Clips (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These acetate clips feature a rounded, octopus shape to add a dash of surprise to the classic tortoiseshell claw clip. At 3.3 inches, they’re long enough for comfortable half-up dos while the flat teeth let them lie snuggly against the scalp. While they come in classic shades, you can also pick up a two-pack with blue or pink options. According to a reviewer: “Unlike the cheap plastic claws that break easily, these are study and hold your hair just right; not too tight, not too loose. Great quality. They are a little shorter than some, but I like to do a ponytail and put the claw on it so the ends of my hair flow over it.”

9 This Set Of 6 Minimalist Clips Amazon RUIOU Large Hair Claw Clip (6-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These matte clips simply punctuate your style, whether you opt for classic black or something more colorful. At 4.3 inches, they’re long enough to handle a lot of hair while remaining lightweight and comfortable. They’re made of sturdy plastic and have earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 400 Amazon reviewers weighed in. According to a reviewer: “This is an amazing design: a fusion of a banana clip and a hair claw. It adds volume to hair, yet secures it, it is low profile and allows the hair itself to be showcased, rather than the clip. It has no drag on hair, but is soft and will not scratch the scalp.”

10 Some Small, Angular Clips Amazon MagicSky Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Keep hair off your face in style with these 2.2-inch claw clips with a boxy shape. They come in two multicolored combinations centered around neutrals, but the brand also offers larger clips in rectangular shapes with unexpected patterns (like checkerboard) and shades (like sky blue and a bright chartreuse). According to a reviewer: “I have long, but on the thinner side of hair. This is the perfect size to account for my length but also texture. I have had them for some time and they have held up very well.”

11 An Updated Take On A Tortoiseshell Clip Amazon Parcelona French Oblong Tortoise Shell Claw Clip $11 See On Amazon This 3.75-inch claw clip updates the classic tortoiseshell style with sloping sides and a boxy clamp. With a covered spring that reduces hair snags, it’s a well-considered design made from brown cellulose acetate. It’s sturdy enough to hold back thick hair, and it adds a sleek, modern touch to any outfit. According to a reviewer: “I loooove these clips! I have long thick hair and no clips hold my hair up. I bought and threw away dozens of them until I found these! I now buy them in bulk so I have them whenever I need them!”

12 A Pack Of Boxy Extra-Large Clips Amazon Canitor Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon At 4.1 inches, these extra-large clips are large enough for updos, even if you have thick hair, and thanks to its unexpected boxy shape, they’re anything but boring. Made from a sturdy plastic, they’ve earned a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 3,500 Amazon shoppers weighed in. The four-packs come in lots of multicolor options, as well as an all-black set. If you like the shape but would prefer a smaller clip, it’s also offered in a 3.1-inch style on the same page. According to a reviewer: “I have been looking everywhere for hair clips like these…should have come first to Amazon! I have thick, curly shoulder length hair and these clips work well to hold my hair up! I am so excited to have found these. They are great looking and the colors work for me.”