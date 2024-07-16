By now, even non-fans know Taylor Swift has a real thing about the 1980s. It’s the decade she was born in, she centered an entire album around its synth-infused sound, and she loves incorporating its top aesthetic trends into her wardrobe. On a recent night out in Amsterdam, though, she managed to weave in a nod to the ‘80s that feels at once instantly recognizable and extremely casual — almost like an easter egg, if you will. For her Dutch double-date with boyfriend Travis Kelce, Swift’s high ponytail is a jaunty, swingy updo that feels straight out of 1989. It’s an interesting complement to her pale blue Vivienne Westwood dress and the tartan corset she layered under it, a decidedly casual look perfect for one of her rare days off.

The couple was joined by Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, who shared a carousel of photos from the double date on her Instagram. Swift’s hair is hard to see in one group shot — her very trendy (and very affordable) butter-yellow heels are on full display, though — but can be truly appreciated in a picture of just the two women together. Her ponytail is high, fasted exactly at the crown of her head, and secured by a thick hairband that matches those chunky heeled sandals.

The positioning of Swift’s ponytail and her bold hair tie would feel spirited and ‘80s on its own, but the retro appeal is only heightened by the star’s signature bangs and the longer pieces that fall on either side of it. Would it be completely cheesy to point out that altogether, the hairstyle almost feels...cheerleader-ish?

The ‘80s factor is all in the pony’s location, height, and accessories, too — it’s not necessarily a given element of the style itself. Consider the ponytail Swift wore to the 2024 Super Bowl for instance. That one was a little bit lower on her head, more tousled in nature, and made to feel even more modern by the fishtail braid woven into its side.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

As a bonus, the style is famously easy to nail both with and without hot tools or even a considerable amount of effort. With all the hair brushing, ironing, blow-drying, and washing required for Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour, it seems like she found the ultimate off-duty look.