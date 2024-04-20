Those with textured skin can likely relate when I say my relationship with foundation has been all over the place. Though I dabbled in it here and there, I didn’t actually start wearing it regularly until my mid 20s. Even then, I could never figure out the right coverage for my keratosis pilaris (KP) and rosacea-covered skin. I oscillated between heavy products that masked every little bump but failed to last the day, usually separating and poorly exposing textured patches and discoloration, and lightweight options that did little to smooth out my complexion. For many years, I abandoned foundation altogether, relying on concealer and tinted sunscreens to do the job adequately.

Over the years, I’ve tried out a few foundations that were passable, but I’ve been patiently awaiting that one holy grail product to be uncovered. So I test out new products as they hit the market, always hopeful that a magic formula is still out there. Well, after years of searching, I can finally say that day has come and I’ve discovered a foundation that makes even my textured skin look airbrushed: the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation.

I had heard chatter about this product for a few weeks between TikToks and makeup-obsessed friends, so I was excited to get my hands on it to try it out for myself. I even treated myself to a new foundation brush for the occasion.

Admittedly, it took me a few days to muster the courage to crack open the bottle. I didn’t want to risk disappointment after building up such high expectations. But once I finally took the plunge and applied it, I was blown away. For the first time, I understood those mesmerizing makeup tutorial TikToks where skin seemed to undergo a complete transformation because now, that was me. My complexion appeared luminous, with just the right amount of coverage without looking cakey or overly dewy. The formula felt weightless yet nourishing, thanks to its infusion of 20-plus skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and fermented arnica. It also lasted the entire day without budging, which is a huge feat, and kept my skin feeling like it could breathe.

What truly sets this foundation apart is its ability to seamlessly blend skin care benefits with makeup prowess. Plus, it's a clean and cruelty-free option. And for those who might doubt the legitimacy of celebrity-owned beauty brands, let me assure you: some of the best products out there hail from these very labels (cue Rare Beauty and Fenty). The Haus Labs foundation is a prime example, delivering airbrushed perfection even for those of us with textured skin.

So if you're on the hunt for a flawless complexion, look no further. Ahead, discover my new go-to foundation along with a curated selection of products that will help you achieve that coveted smooth appearance.

