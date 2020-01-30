What started out as a single universally-flattering lipstick shade has become a behemoth of a beauty trend. Its cult following includes everyone from Michelle Williams to Salma Hayek — it's so popular, in fact, that even three years after its launch, tubes of it are still being sold every two minutes. Now, a new Collagen Lip Bath joins Charlotte Tilbury's ever-expanding Pillow Talk range.

Dedicated fans of the British makeup artist-turned-cosmetics mogul could probably deliver an oral history of the Pillow Talk saga, but here it is, in short: It started with a matte, nude-pink lipstick that the brand claimed was "the secret to fuller, wider-looking lips." The hue aimed to enhance natural lip color and skin tones (as opposed to creating bold color of its own) and this sparked the idea for Pillow Talk, the collection.

Since the launch of the original Matte Revolution lipstick in 2017, Pillow Talk has evolved from being the name of a shade to an entire beauty concept. A bonafide phenomenon. Lately, the brand has added an eye palette, eyeliner, lip liner, blush, and more lip shades to the Pillow Talk collection. The latest addition is a sheer lip gloss enriched with hydrating collagen and other skincare ingredients.

On Thurs., Charlotte Tilbury dropped a $35 Collagen Lip Bath that's designed to give you luscious, full lips while also moisturizing them with natural ingredients like mustard sprout extract, Vitamin A, and coconut oil. Peppermint oil lends to its refreshing flavor while pearlescent pigments give way to a mirror-like shine.

In addition to the classic, pinkish-nude Pillow Talk shade, there's also a lighter Refresh Rose hue, Peachy Plump, and Rosy Glow, which is the pinkest of the bunch. Whereas the other three can be found at Sephora, the new Pillow Talk shade is currently exclusive to CharlotteTilbury.com.

If it's anything like the rest of the Pillow Talk lineup, the Lip Bath will have a mega (and celebrity-studded) following in no time. Already this year, actors Michelle Williams and Salma Hyek and ballerina Violetta Komyshan have worn Pillow Talk products on awards show red carpets. According to the brand, the new gloss is being sold in multiples by the minute, so you'd better claim yours STAT.