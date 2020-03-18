10 Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick Colors With Ridiculously High Ratings

In a list of things associated with beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury, the two words "Pillow Talk" would probably be near — if not at — the top. Which makes sense, because it's the name of the rosy lipstick shade sold every two minutes (in its Matte Revolution formula). As if the original Pillow Talk shade wasn’t enough, the brand has also put out two additional variations of the cult-favorite shade: Pillow Talk Medium, a warm berry pink, and Pillow Talk Intense, a deep berry rose color with a satin finish. While the brand knows Pillow Talk is its bread and butter (hence why it created other formulas and variations based on the hue), Charlotte Tilbury isn't just a one-hit wonder when it comes to lipstick. They do, in fact, have an impressive range outside of the Pillow Talk family. And since you know reviewers don't mince words, there's no better way to find the best Charlotte Tilbury lipstick colors than from the ratings.

To spare you the anticipation, Pillow Talk from the Matte Revolution collection *is* one of the highest-rated shades from the brand, amassing over 27 thousand ‘likes’ on Sephora. But once you move past the coveted "my-lips-but-better" shade, you'll find Charlotte Tilbury has plenty of other pink-toned nudes to choose from, in addition to berries, reds, and browns that are perfect for any soft-glam beauty lover.

Ten highly rated lipstick colors from Charlotte Tilbury, ahead.

Matte Revolution In Pillow Talk Medium

For the lovers of arguably the best Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick, aka the OG Pillow Talk, meet its successor, Pillow Talk Medium. Those who crave a slightly deeper shade will love the warm berry pink that’s become a favorite among reviewers. Users who felt washed out in the original shade particularly loved this one as an alternative and bestowed the hue with a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

K.I.S.S.I.N.G In Pillow Talk Intense

Between the original nude shade, Pillow Talk Medium, and Pillow Talk intense, this one is the darkest, richest berry-rose hue. Unlike the other two matte colors, Pillow Talk Intense has a satin finish — and the people are loving it. With a 4.4 average rating and over 11 thousand “likes” on Sephora, this gorgeous, creamy lipstick is flying off the shelves.

Matte Revolution In Scarlet Spell

This limited edition winter berry hue has impressive numbers on Sephora, to say the least. The Scarlet Spell shade of the brand’s ever-popular Matte Revolution line has amassed an average rating of 5 out of 5 stars and over 9 thousand “likes” — essentially the GOAT of lipsticks. If you’re one for pursuing Charlotte Tilbury lipstick reviews, you won’t find a shade with higher praise than this perfect berry red.

Matte Revolution In Very Victoria

If Pillow Talk runs out of stock (which it has done in the past... multiple times), simply grab Very Victoria instead. Often bought as a second resort, this awarding-winning shade has an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars on Sephora and may quickly become your new favorite nude lipstick. The color is similar to Pillow Talk's rosy-pink, but is a tad deeper with a taupe base.

K.I.S.S.I.N.G In The Duchess

The Duchess is lauded for its pink "tea rose" hue that isn't too light or too dark — it's basically the goldilocks of pink lipsticks. So, if you're looking for a warm-toned pink that adds the slightest bit of sheen atop your pout, go no further than The Duchess. Plus, the creamy satin finish lipstick will keep your pout hydrated and fuller-looking with light-diffusing pigments.

Hot Lips In Secret Salma

Each of the 12 Hot Lips shades are made with the Matte Revolution formula in collaboration with “12 hypnotizing women.” If you've ever looked at Salma Hayek and thought "those are the best lips in all of existence," this is your chance to have them (well, their color at least). The deep rose shade (inspired by Hayek, if that wasn't clear) is coveted with an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Sephora for its ability to add a pop of color without going as dark as oxblood.

Superstar Lips In Pillow Talk

While the color is Pillow Talk, it had to be included, because this version is a gloss-lipstick formula — which means, according to reviewers, it gives your pout a glossy shine without being too oily or thick. More than 34 thousand people have ‘liked’ the collection on Sephora for its staying power and high pigmentation.

Hot Lips In Kim K.W.

In honor of Kim Kardashian West's signature nude lip, Charlotte Tilbury created this beige-pink shade. At first glance, many fans thought the hue would either wash them out or make them ashy. But more than 190 reviews later, it's clear many people are obsessed with the light shade that still offers a slight pink tint.

K.I.S.S.I.N.G In Bitch Perfect

With an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Sephora, many reviewers say Bitch Perfect adds a peachy — or even coral — undertone. This is a fun surprise, since numerous Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks feature pink as the baseline hue. Swipe on when you want to add just a hint of citrus to your look.

Matte Revolution In M.I. Kiss

In case you haven't noticed, people love Charlotte Tilbury for its nude shades. But for those nights when you need a little something more, there's berry-toned M.I. Kiss. The flattering mid-to-deep tone red has garnered an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Sephora, with reviewers mainly praising its rich color and creamy formulation.