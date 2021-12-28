This Supermodel Favorite Eye Cream Is The Reason Why I No Longer Need Concealer

`````````````````````````````In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, we tried the new Rose Inc Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream.

If you’ve ever started your day off with a cocktail of brightening concealers around your dark circles, then you’ll be glad to know that Rose Inc (yes, the company that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley founded) recently launched its new Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream specifically for you. The product promises to plump the skin around the eyes while adding a reflective sheen to blur and minimize dark circles.

To be honest, there are *so* many pearlescent eye creams on the market today — and why shouldn’t there be? It makes sense to add a reflective ingredient to a skin care formula that’s meant to brighten the undereye area. With most pearly eye cream formulas, however, I could never really tell if they’re an eye cream or actually just a glorified version of a brightening concealer. Some contain so many pearly pigments that they end up feeling gritty and heavy — more makeup-like than I wanted for the delicate area. And other brightening eye creams are looking to impact dark circles long term (with little success) that it usually makes me wonder, why couldn’t the brand just market this for what it is: a hydrating eye cream?

Rose Inc’s Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream, on the other hand, promises to banish dark circles, decrease puffiness, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, all while guaranteeing a formula that is both hydrating *and* reflective. Given that I have hereditary dark circles, dryness, and fine lines and wrinkles due to age, I wanted to see if this formula would actually work for me. After about three weeks of trial, here is what I’ve found.

Prior to using the new eye cream.

The Scoop On Rose Inc Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream

This formula contains squalane, a sustainable and vegan version of squalene that’s derived from sugarcane. It’s a non-comedogenic moisturizing agent, meaning that it won’t clog your pores but instead hydrates and plumps the undereyes to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In fact, a brand-conducted clinical trial shows that this formula instantly increases hydration by 131%. Additionally, this formula contains niacinamide, a brightening agent that helps to lighten dark spots and can reduce inflammation (meaning it will go to work on any puffiness).

Isabella Sarlija

However, it’s important to note that dark circles are hereditary, and while things like stress and lack of sleep can cause changes in the undereye area (meaning they make this pigmentation look more pronounced) there is only so much you can do to lighten them — aside from cosmetic procedures like undereye fillers. Still, a pearlescent formula like this can reflect light in that area and provide an illusion of less dark circles, without having to resort to concealer. It’s just wise to have reasonable expectations of any topical product for undereyes.

After Using The Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream

OK, so these specs are all fine and dandy — but how did it perform IRL? I initially put it to the test every morning and night for three weeks. After completing my entire skin care routine, I would take about a pea-sized amount of eye cream, warm it up between my two ring fingers, and then gently pat the formula onto my skin around my entire orbital bone. It’s important to use this technique for many reasons: the first being, that you should never tug at the skin around your eyes since it’s pretty thin and prone to wrinkling. Additionally, you’ll want to use your ring finger, since this is the weakest finger and will cause the least amount of damage. And finally, tapping it along your orbital bone will help the product transfer to your undereye area without migrating too much into your actual eyes.

Isabella Sarlija

Now, I thought that this product would be on the drier side since it seems so pearlescent and less straight eye creamy, but I was pleasantly surprised by the texture. It feels similar to my face cream, while still being lightweight enough for my skin to soak up the hydration and diminish the appearance of fine lines. Plus, since it’s non-comedogenic, I was able to slather on this product without worrying about developing milia (AKA, those tiny white cysts that can seem like breakouts in the undereye area).

After applying the Rose Inc. Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream for three weeks — zero concealer.

Is Rose Inc’s Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream Worth It?

I have to admit that I didn’t notice a difference in puffiness, but generally I don’t really get puffy eyes other than when I’m having an allergic reaction to something.

As for my dark circles, I almost feel as though I don’t need any concealer when I use the Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream. (I also have a pretty solid relationship with my dark circles, and I enjoy seeing them daily.) I didn’t notice a change in my dark circles over time, but that’s just because they’re hereditary and I’m sure no product will ever lighten them completely.

But for those days where I feel I need to conceal my dark circles a bit, the glowy sheen I get from this eye cream is enough for me to instantly look more awake. Additionally, I find that the pink undertones help to even out the different hues under my eyes, which is even more reason for me to skip out on concealer. If you do, however, want to totally hide your dark circles, I’d recommend using this eye cream as a great primer for your concealer.

Plus, at $54, this product is competitively priced compared to other eyes creams on the market, and actually *does* help out with dark circles (just not eliminating them completely in the long run). If you’re in the market for something that will hydrate your skin and blur your dark circles so well you might not even need concealer, look no further than Rose Inc’s latest launch. You, and your bright eyes, can thank me later.

