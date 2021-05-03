This is not a drill, folks: LYS Beauty’s Higher Standard Matte Satin Cream Blush is finally restocked at Sephora, so if you haven’t already, it’s time to get your hands on it, stat. For those unfamiliar, LYS Beauty is the retail mecca’s first-ever Black-owned, clean cosmetics brand — and when it first launched on February 19, one of its blushes sold every five minutes, according to data provided by Sephora. And after one day, the blush collection was completely sold out, which naturally left people wanting more and wondering what all the hype was about.

Now, at last, they have the chance to find out, as every single stunning hue is back in stock on Sephora’s website. That being said, there’s no telling how long it’ll be before they’re gone again, so to all you blush lovers out there — don’t sleep on this restock. As for what makes these cream blushes unique, well, for starters, they contain a host of skin-loving ingredients. You have kaolin clay, which helps minimize the appearance of pores, as well as soothing avocado oil and antioxidant-rich vitamin E.

LYS Beauty's founder, Tisha Thompson, previously told TZR what being a clean beauty brand means to her. “For LYS, clean means providing skin-first formulas that offer the vibrancy, coverage, and wearability that we all like with added skin care benefits from great ingredients,” she said. “Each formula is uniquely made to address common concerns, like hyperpigmentation, blemishes, visible signs of aging, excess oil, etc., all while remaining completely cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.”

Now let’s talk about those shades, shall we? The brand offers six of them, including Self Love (a rosy-toned mauve); Kindness (a soft peachy nude); Confident (a pink-y cinnamon); Passion (fuchsia pink); Inspire (bright coral); and Empower (a deep berry plum). Because the formula is both highly pigmented and super buildable, you can easily customize the finish to be as sheer or as bold as you want. Additionally, as it was formulated by a Black woman, you can trust that each shade will look amazing on all skin tones, including deep and dark, as well as ultra-fair.

Fellow blush fanatics: You can shop the Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush for $16 now on Sephora.com.

