So many cities are beloved for a singular approach to style and beauty, but Milan has such a distinct flavor of its own. Maybe it’s just the spirit of Italy itself, built upon thousands of years of tradition and art but still so thoroughly current. As such, the runway shows hosted here are always something special. The street style is, too, and it’s often a reflection of that Italian approach: take the timeless and make it a modern masterpiece. On the sidewalks outside of the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 shows, braided hairstyles might be the bets example of that unique philosophy. Woven plaits are older than any statue or ancient castle, but the ways these street style stars wear them still manage to feel so fresh and new.

The inherently protective nature of braids makes them a classic choice for glorify natural hair types, no matter if they’re split into sleek straight-backs or extra-long feed-ins. Bonus points must be awarded for a trendy, fall-friendly hair color, too — Lori Harvey-approved butterscotch blonde, anyone? When it comes to updos, a braid, be it simple or elaborate, is any easy way to dress up a bun or ponytail. Depending on how it’s woven, it can make hair look sporty, artsy, sophisticated, or embody several different aesthetics all at once.

Just ahead, get inspired by some of Milan’s top street style stars.

Twisted Rope Braid

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Regardless of hairstyling skill level, absolutely anyone can do this twisted ponytail look seen on the streets of Milan. The key here is to keep the front portion slicked down and smooth so the braid’s texture really stands out.

Sunny Blonde Feed-Ins

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Is there anything so stunning as a set of waist-length braids? This center-part, seen on a guest outside of the Prada show, is immaculately precise, with the plaits positioned to flow behind their ears and down to one very cool brown belt.

Double-Plaited Ponytail

Alena Zakirova/Getty Images

There’s so much to take in with this punched-up ponytail: the wrapped bun at the base of the style, the long bottleneck bangs, and the pair of kinked braids are a solid place to start. Shellacking hair with a touch of gel before weaving a tight braid makes it easy to manipulate them into all sorts of shapes.

Braided Bubble Bun

Alena Zakirova/Getty Images

What’s more classic than a bun? Perched delicately on the side of this guest’s head, the ever-popular look gets a seriously intricate upgrade thanks to a thick, glossy plait. The very deep side-part helps focus the attention on the delicate style, too.

Shoulder-Resting Side Braid

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sometimes, the simplest styles make a major impact. This long, loose braid is about as standard-issue as they come, but it’s made even cooler by a few key touches. First, the plait’s loops appear to be spread out a bit, easily achieved by pulling them apart a bit. There’s also the neat-and-clean center-part, as well as the effortless way this guest’s hair is tossed over their shoulder.