Classics never go out of style. No one understands the truth this saying holds quite like Milan’s fashion crowd. Voluminous bouncy blowouts, sharp cat-eye liner, perfectly-painted red lips. Yes, the city’s most stylish women typically follow this approach when building their outfits and their corresponding hairstyles, makeup, and manicures. But can you blame them? Why chase a trend cycle fueled by temperamental social media algorithms when the Italian glamour of icons like Sophia Loren and Monica Bellucci is programmed into your DNA. However, that’s not to say Italian girls completely ignore current aesthetics. Instead, they make of-the-moment lip shades or hair colors and make them their own. Let the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 street style beauty looks serve as your reference material.

A few years after the great middle part vs. side part debate peaked on TikTok, the Milanese are endorsing the former by incorporating it into slicked-back updos and their voluminous bombshell blowouts. Fall-friendly vampy lips are also proving to be popular, but instead of sticking to basic oxblood, street style stars are giving moodier shades a spin. When paired with minimal base makeup and neat updos, black and plum lipstick is incredibly chic and timeless.

As the MFW S/S’25 are in full-swing, keep scrolling to see all of the Italian glamour oozing from the city’s street style scene.

Pastel Nails

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sure, this fashion month is looking ahead to spring, but the reality is we’re a few weeks out from chilly weather. This guest demonstrates how to keep a touch of warm weather cheer into your jewel-toned fall outfits via your manicure. A soft lavender shade offers a cool juxtaposition.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Take a cue from this MFW attendee and paint your nails sky blue this season. The hue will create a chic color-block effect when paired with your seasonal neutrals.

Red Hair

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

What better way to fully lean into fall with a warm, rosy copper hair color. Better yet, paint your nails crimson, too.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

After popping up all over NYFW and LFW, bold neon hair colors are having a moment in Milan, too. And it’s completely understandable why. An unabashedly bright hue not only stands out in a crowd of very fashionable people, it also acts as part of your outfit. Here, Amy and Aya Suzuki’s cherry red hair adds an edgy twist to their classic sweater dresses and knee-high boots.

Vampy Lips

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

This deep plum lipstick with gray undertones looks incredibly chic paired with canary yellow eyeshadow.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

When you think about vampy lip colors, rich, deep, solid matte shades probably come to mind. But a cool plump lip liner layered with a lighter berry shade will create a cool dimensional effect.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Oxblood lipstick not vampy enough for you? Take the aesthetic one step further with matte black.

Surreal Hair Accessories

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

At first glance, this clip looks like an optical illusion. But the floating pencil hair accessory a is a surrealist way to partake in the viral dark academia aesthetic beyond wearing tartan sets and loafers.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Why just wear one hair bow from your ever-growing collection when you can stack them? This MFW attendee’s hairstyle is a master class on how to get creative with the trending accessory.

Deep Side Parts

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sorry Gen-Z, the combination of a deep side part, perfectly-tousled waves, and volume at the roots is the recipe for an effortlessly elegant hairstyle.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you’re still into the sleek look of a slicked-back bun but the style is starting to feel a little stale, simply make like this guest and part your hair to the side. It’ll add visual interest and subtle volume.