Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing the beauty products that have risen above the dozens we dutifully swatch and slather on throughout the year. Ahead, the team spotlights the holy grail winter nail colors that have become mainstays in their routines.

With three months of minimal sunlight and freezing temps, it’s only natural that your winter beauty looks skew dark and moody. Think vampy oxblood lipstick and smudgy, smoky kohl liner, to name a few seasonal makeup staples. Unsurprisingly, you probably reach for similar colors for your nails, too. But if you’re looking to break out of a manicure rut or simply need to re-up your go-to shade this year, why not treat yourself to one of the best winter nail colors of 2025?

If you prefer to stick to seasonally-appropriate hues, TZR editors’ favorite polishes include classics like OPI’s poppy Big Apple Red and Deborah Lippmann’s festive Ruby Red Slippers. For those in the mood to try an unexpected shade, there’s on-trend options like Essie’s buttery Atelier At The Bay and JINsoon’s cool, pottery-inspired Sea Clay. Whichever route you take, you’ll inevitably get inquiries from your barista, coworker, and sister about which nail polish you’re wearing this winter.

Ahead, TZR editors share the winter 2025 nail polish colors they’re wearing all season long. Keep reading to find your next manicure shade.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red $12 See On Ulta “I only recently became a red nail girlie, and OPI's Big Apple Red is the perfect shade. I love its vibrancy, and the blue undercurrent makes for a tint that beautifully contrasts my skin tone.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

JINsoon Nail Polish in Sea Clay $18 See On JINsoon “Come winter, I typically stick to oxblood or black manicures, but I reach for this steel blue polish whenever I want to take a break from my go-to shades. It’s seasonally appropriate and goes with every outfit, but it feels more exciting than the run-of-the-mill neutral colors.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Olive & June Gel Polish in Plaza $10 See On Olive & June "Is it purple? Is it red? I love that this deep mulberry shade from Olive & June's new gel polish system is undefinable. Yet it still feels so appropriate and aligned with winter without being too on-the-nose. Also, it must be said, I'm loving the finish and staying power of these gel formulas. They don't peel or dull, which isn’t true about other at-home gel systems I've tried." – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Atelier At The Bay $13 See On Ulta “There's nothing I hate more than the gloomy winter weather. So as a way to boost my mood, I'll be leaning into this cheery butter yellow (another trending color!) polish from Essie.” – Kelsey Stewart, fashion writer, TZR

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Color Nail Polish in Ruby Slippers $20 See On Deborah Lippmann “While the holiday season is certainly the sparkliest time of year, this time, I’m embracing bolder colors and patterns instead of sequins. But my festive ‘fit wouldn’t be complete without a little shimmer, so I’m wearing this ruby glitter polish for all my seasonal soirées.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Hermès Nail Polish in Vert Bronze $60 See On Hermès “Chocolate mousse this, cherry mocha that. I love the luxe look of this deep khaki polish with gray undertones. Mark my words: it’ll be the next trending color following all of these viral brown shades.” – EL

Dior Le Vernis in Nuit $32 See On Dior “I'm hopping on the burgundy color train this winter, all the way down to my nail polish. This rich shade from Dior is stunning and will pair well with my chunky silver rings.” – KS

Manucurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Midnight $14 See On Manucurist “As much as I love a red and green moment in the winter, this season I’m into this dark blue color from Manicurist. I needed a shade that felt seasonal far past the Christmas day cutoff and this option does not disappoint.” – MH

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Nail Colour in Oud Mood $16 See On Ulta “I love the hot chocolate-y look of this polish. It's got a creamy, velvety finish that's almost good enough to eat (almost!). It's perfect for cozy season and a nice respite from the glitzy, bold holiday hues that everyone is donning this time of year." – AM