When it comes to seasonal color trends, there are always your usual suspects — like pastels for spring and burnt orange for fall — but every year ushers in one unique shade that tends to dominate. This is often predicted by none other than Pantone. And, for 2025, the company has named the rich and luxurious Mocha Mousse as the reigning tint. When translating this color to beauty, the options are endless: eyeshadows, hair colors, lipsticks, and more. But for nails, trendsetters appear to be taking a less literal approach with their cherry mocha nails this winter. Similar to the black cherry shade that was popular this fall, instead of black undertones, cherry mocha has a deep brown undercurrent that results in a decadent red shade.

Aside from the moody notes, the best thing about this hue is how you can dress it up with various nail art and charms. Plus, you can alter the tinge to match any aesthetic. Like it plain? The tone on its own is just enough. If you want a pop, try a 3D design or accent fingers. No matter your choice, you’ll be left with a luxe fashion-forward vibe that matches winter 2025’s festive and cheerful energy.

Keep reading for 10 cherry mocha nail ideas that’ll help you start the new year off in style.

Simple Solid

To get the full effect of this plush mahogany shade, opt for the plain solid polish. There’s nothing wrong with a more straightforward look. Plus, a longer, pointy shape accentuates the color’s depth and adds to the luxurious feel.

Touch Of Tortoise

Tortoiseshell was 2024 fall print all the fashion girlies were wearing, so why not upgrade the pattern by pairing it with cherry mocha for 2025? You get extra points if you embellish your talons with crystal studs.

Negative Space

Nail art is all about getting creative. Take note from this nail artist by making use of negative space. Leave your pinky and thumb untouched and fully covered and try textured cherry motifs that run the length of the nail on your other fingers.

Fresh Florals

For full-on fierceness, try a sharp stiletto nail decked out with mix-and-match ornamentations. This set includes crocodile print, flower embellishments, abstract shapes, and French tips.

Moody Half-Moons

Flip a classic French tip on its head with a clear half-moon at the cuticle. It’s a fun way to subvert the standard look.

Sophisticated Shine

While glitter lacquer can often feel juvenile, you’ll get a more adult version of shimmer and shine with a sleek chrome powder. On top of a dark shade, the luster has a more witchy effect.

Artistic Auras

Add a dusky element to your new year set by asking your nail artist to apply a gray aura design to the center of your nail. The cool tones of the gloomy color contrast the warmness of the cherry mocha for a quirky colorway.

Printed Plaid

Play into the festive energy of the holiday season by replicating a wrapped present on your manicure. This nail tech alternated muted colors for an added wow factor.

Angelic Appliques

Who doesn’t love a little bit of bling? Pearls and butterfly adornments are perfect for the coquette girly.

Cheerful Cherries

Combine two popular 2024 trends, bows and cherries, with this adorable multimedia pattern. The cherry mocha color adds a dark feminine spirit to the otherwise cutesy vibe.