With the pressure of preparing Thanksgiving dinner behind us, it is officially time to bask in the cheery energy of December’s holiday season. This might mean surveying your neighborhood’s Christmas lights, grabbing a cup of hot cocoa, or beginning the gift-shopping process. But, for beauty enthusiasts, deciding on your manicure for the last month of the year is a big priority. Maybe you want to go super festive or opt for a more subtle nod to the festive vibes. Plus, there’s the decision between sticking to neutrals or making the entire rainbow your color palette. The options are endless, but the best December nail ideas maintain the seasonal jolly spirit while still coordinating with your personal style.

For those having trouble choosing between all of the options, TZR has gathered a list of 10 celebratory manicures that match a variety of moods and aesthetics. Whether you’re into dark hues, gleeful colorways, lots of patterns, or plain and simple, you’re sure to find something that resonates with your December aura. And if you find yourself gravitating towards more than one set, don’t think that you can’t get two manis in one month. You know what they say, ‘the more the merrier,’ and your nail tech will love you for it.

Keep reading for a mix of fun and creative nail ideas to try this month.

Cheerful Candy Canes

Fully tap into the yuletide spirit by opting for this candy cane nail art. The vibrant sparkly red is a precious pop of color while the heart shaped peppermint swirls are the perfect touch of holiday joy.

Chunky Checkered

For a more understated merrymaking mani, this fashion-forward checkered print looks super chic on your talons while offering a unique and unexpected color mix that still fits into the themes of the season. Plus, the sparkly lacquer adds the touch of shimmer and shine that’s become synonymous with this time of year.

Festive Fair Isle

Try matching your favorite ugly Christmas sweater with adorable Fair Isle print nail art. This artist chose to paint the print on the middle and ring fingers which eliminates overcrowding on the nails, and ensures that your design won’t clash with any outfits.

Merry & Bright

Not into patterns or prints? Keep it simple, and still on-brand for the season, with a sheer sparkly polish. Try adding white star motifs to elevate the neutral base.

Bountiful Bows

This one is for the coquette girls. Nothing represents gift-giving more than a cutesy bow. Try dusting a chrome powder on top of the feminine motif, so that your fingers will look iridescent when under any light.

Wrap It Up

Similar to the above pick, present-inspired manis are never a wrong choice. Those who love a moodier color scheme would love this navy, burgundy, and white tartan style that is very reminiscent of lush plaid wrapping paper.

Starry Sky

Whoever said that black is too dreary for the holiday season was totally wrong. If you have a hard time straying from your dusky shade, brighten up the gloomy tint with celestial art. Your hands will bewitchingly resemble a December night sky.

Shimmery Snowflakes

There is no better emblem for the last month of the year than a sweet snowflake. Upgrade the wintery decoration by swapping the icy cool tones for a warm pink.

Merry Marble

If you’re looking for more demure reference to the festive season, a marble print is always a good choice. This nail artist mixed red and grey with a hint of gold glitter for a style that feels jovial without the obvious seasonal logos.

Glossy Green

Although you can’t escape it once December rolls around, red isn’t for everyone. As an alternative, green is just as merry and high-spirited. For the most fun with the tint, try playing with different pattern combinations.