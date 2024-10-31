You’re not alone if you have a love-hate relationship with winter. Getting dressed is more complicated and takes longer because of the many layers, no amount of moisturizer can keep your skin from getting flaky, and your hair is constantly getting static from your sweaters, hats, and scarves. However, your manicures are one area of your overall aesthetic that thrives. Think about it: the holidays call for over-the-top glamour and the chilly temps set the tone for warm and cozy hues. As such, the winter 2025 nail color trends reflect the range of the season.

At the beginning of winter, fully lean into the glitter associated with the holiday season by opting for dazzling polishes. This year, ruby red sparkles and silver chrome will be popular options. But what colors should you wear after the festivities are over? The back half of winter is the perfect opportunity to try one of the trending alternatives to typical cold-weather choices. A few examples include vibrant bubblegum pink and decadent chocolate browns.

Ahead, three top nail artists predict the shades you’ll see on everyone’s fingertips this winter. Odds are you’ll struggle between picking which one to try first.

Chocolate Brown

Come winter 2025, gray and white aren’t the only options for a neutral manicure. “Whether it's milk or dark, chocolate nails are the perfect answer to a bold neutral,” says Rita Remark essie’s global lead educator and nail artist. The pro suggests opting for a shade with warm sepia tones to make your manicure feel especially cozy during the mid-season chill.

Glittery Red

Up the ante around the holidays by swapping the red polish you wear year after year for a glimmering ruby one. “Winter is the beginning of what nail pros like to call ‘red season’,” says Mimi D, a New York City-based editorial nail artist. “Following that color trend, various finishes of reds will be everywhere. With the three of the biggest holidays happening in the winter, people love to add a bit of sparkle to their nails.” When the mood (or occasion) calls for a little glitz, a shimmery polish like CND’s Dragon Slay All Day is perfect for a subtle take on the trend, while Zoya’s Oswin will appeal to maximalists.

Bubblegum Pink

With the early sunsets and frigid weather forecasts, we could all use a little pick-me-up by mid-winter. Opting for a bright manicure color is an easy place to start. This year, Julie Kandalec, a New York City-based celebrity nail artist and educator, predicts vibrant pink will be a popular choice for those wanting to branch away from moody neutrals. “Bubblegum pink is making waves for those who want a softer, ‘Glinda’ vibe,” she says, referencing the November’s Wicked film release.

Patent Leather

Face leather weather head on with a black manicure. The beauty of this sleek nail color is that it looks incredibly cool on a range of nail shapes and lengths. “Specifically on shorter, square or squoval nails, this look feels timelessly chic,” Remark shares. The nail artist recommends channeling your patent leather trench or Mary Janes you’ve been wearing throughout the fall and into early winter by sealing your base color with an extra glossy top coat.

Enchanting Emerald

Yes, the highly-anticipated release of the film adaptation of Wicked might have a little to do with emerald green’s main character moment this season, but the rich jewel tone is also an elegant option for a holiday manicure. “Expect to see a lot of emerald green, especially with Wicked coming out; it's such a classic holiday shade,” Kandalec predicts. That said, the color is also appropriate to wear the back half of winter. A deeper hue can serve as a sophisticated alternative to black.

Sleek Silver

It’s a myth that glitter has an expiry date of January 1. Keep the party going into the New Year with a hint of shimmer via your manicure. A cool-toned silver polish will fare well with all of your cold-weather outfits. “Whether it's a silver foil polish, chrome topper, or glitter bits mixed into your favorite color, the metal of the moment is silver,” Remark confirms. Below, you’ll find various options for partaking in the trend. Essie’s Nail Art Studio’s Cosmic Chrome can be layered over your favorite base or worn alone, while JINsoon’s Melange shade is a silver chrome manicure in a bottle.