Glowy versus greasy. It’s the ultimate showdown every summer. But there’s one weapon to help you win the battle: Pressed powder. “Glow has been more popular than ever, however finding the balance between glowy and shiny is elusive,” says Beck Morgan, national face designer, Armani Beauty. “Pressed powders are made for absorbing oils and giving a matte finish where you need it.”

When it comes to locking in makeup, pressed powders have plenty of advantages. “The versatility can’t be beat,” Morgan says. “Whether you are setting your makeup for the day or using for a touch-up, it’s a mess-free staple everyone needs.” Another fun element is the product’s retro vibes. “There is a huge trend towards nostalgia, and the feel of a compact is an easy way to feel glamorous,” Morgan adds.

To nail application, once your foundation and concealer are applied, sweep your favorite large powder brush across the pan of a pressed powder. “Gently press into your skin all over, then sweep across the skin to blend it,” Morgan says. “For on-the-go, use a travel brush or sponge to press into shiny areas.”

Add these pressed powders to your arsenal to stay fresh this summer.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder $69 See On Armani Beauty “For my dry skin clients I have the holy grail, Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder, which cuts the shine, but not the glow,” Morgan says. “Plus, it has the same gorgeous finish as Luminous Silk Foundation, which everyone loves.”

Tower 28 GetSet Pressed Powder $28 See On Tower 28 A savior on sweaty days, it contains hydrophobic silica to repel sweat, so the transfer-proof and sweat-proof formula stays put. It also zaps shine with kaolin clay and hydrates with squalane, plus has a soft matte finish. Designed for sensitive skin, it won’t get cakey and works to blur and smooth.

Tower 28 True To Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder $32 See On Rare Beauty Whether you wear this powder solo or over makeup, it minimizes shine, blurs, and smooths. It helps set foundation and has a natural finish. The talc-free formula is also great for touch-ups.

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder $36 See On Kosas Skin-loving ingredients are baked right into this setting powder, including bamboo stem extract to minimize shine, passionfruit leaf extract to smooth, and peony extract to make pores appear smaller. The airy formula has a blurring effect and won’t cake or crease.

Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder $38 See On Fenty Beauty Oily complexions will find a hero in this blurring powder that absorbs shine, blurs pores, and gives makeup staying power. The universal shade truly works for everyone and it won’t leave any flashback. Chia seed extract helps to instantly mattify and sodium hyaluronate ensures it feels comfy and won’t dry out skin.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder $49 See On Charlotte Tilbury Accurately named, this setting powder really does have an airbrushed finish, leaving skin looking smooth and poreless. You can thank the soft-focus micro powders for that effect. There’s also rose wax and almond oil to hydrate as well as light-reflecting ingredients for a radiant complexion.

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder $54 See On Hourglass The sponge applicator and mirror tucked inside the chic compact make this ideal for on-the-go and touch-ups. The sheer formula keeps excess oil in check while blurring pores and smoothing the appearance of skin.

Westman Atelier Vital Pressed Skincare Powder $75 See On Westman Atelier Loaded with antioxidants, this pressed power safeguards skin from environmental stressors and free radicals with micro-milled active skincare ingredients like vitamin C and probiotics. Its Skin Defense Shield Complex also protects skin from free blue light. The skin care-makeup hybrid controls shine and improves texture over time.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Prime & Stay Finishing Powder $4 See On CVS Apply this over makeup to set it or wear it on bare skin for a hint of coverage. Either way, it’ll blur imperfections and keep skin shine-free.