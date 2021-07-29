Your go-to lipstick is like your must-have salad from Sweetgreen — as much as you try to branch out and explore other offerings, you can’t help but go back to your one true love again and again (raise your hand for Kale Caesar!). On the contrary, perhaps you’re still trying to find your ideal formula and signature shade. Either way, to celebrate National Lipstick Day on July 29, TZR editors are sharing their all-time favorite lipsticks. Spoiler: You’ll want to add the team’s suggestions to your online cart ASAP.

Shopping for lipsticks these days can feel overwhelming with the never-ending amount of offerings available, not to mention all the formula types out there (see: matte, liquid, sheer, gloss, balm, and more). Therefore, TZR editors are here to help in your quest to navigate the best lip products on the market. For those on the hunt for the *perfect* red shade for the upcoming holiday season, our Senior Fashion Editor has you covered. Or, if you’re in need of a hydrating formula, our Editor-In-Chief has an amazing recommendation.

Below, see what shades team TZR is loving right now (especially since the return of makeup is in full force). Chances are, you’ll find a new favorite lipstick to try before the summer is over.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

Kathy Lee

“When it comes to summer and my lips, I look for a hydrating formula that goes on with a sheen with just the right amount of pigmentation. So it’s no surprise that my favorite is Ilia’s tinted lip conditioner in Europa [editor’s note: currently sold out]. It’s a dark berry shade that makes my lips look like I just finished an ice cold popsicle.” — Kathy Lee, Editor-In-Chief

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick in 201 The Painted Veil

Hannah Baxter

“Picking your top lipstick for a beauty editor is basically asking which child is your favorite, but I do tend to gravitate towards warm dusty rose shades in the summer (and always in a creamy satin finish). This Gucci color is a spot-on "your lips but better" moment for me, and the formula truly could not be more comfortable — or forgiving when you apply it since it's a sheer-ish finish. I'd call it buildable more than sheer, but either way, it's a cinch to swipe on, even if you don't have a mirror. I always get asked what color I’m wearing since its so universally flattering. It also doesn't hurt that the packaging is drop-dead gorgeous.” — Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick in 555 Soif De Vivre

Natasha Marsh

“Pinks and corals are a go-to for me, especially in the summer. I love the rosiness and orange undertones of this shade. The application brush hugs the lips and makes for a perfect swipe of color. It's great for date nights, brunch, and everything in between.” — Natasha Marsh, Beauty Writer

Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder

Aemilia Madden

“Chanel's Rouge Allure Liquid Powder in 956 has become my go-to for nights out when I want an easy way to step up my beauty look (read: it takes next to no effort). It's a bright red with a subtle orange tint that compliments my olive skin tone. It's matte so it blends easily into my lips and doesn't smear or smudge, and because it comes out in liquid form it's so easy to apply. It seems like the exact product is no longer made, but here's a similar formulation from Chanel.” — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Medium Matte Revolution Lipstick

Kelsey Stewart

“I have about 10 lipsticks in every purse I own (which I’ll admit is a lot), so needless to say, choosing my favorite was no easy feat. But, by the tiny bit of product I have left of Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Medium Matte Revolution Lipstick, I can confidently say it’s my ride or die. You’ve likely heard of the brand’s iconic best-selling Pillow Talk Lipstick, however, you might not know that there’s a deeper shade available, too. In fact, I prefer the Pillow Talk Medium as I find the original is a tad too light on my fair skin. As for the formula, this is the most comfortable matte lipstick I’ve ever tried (and, again, I’ve tested too many to count). It’s not the least bit drying on the lips. Plus, the best part is it stays on after all my cups of iced coffee.” — Kelsey Stewart, Fashion & Beauty Writer