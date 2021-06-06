With Memorial Day weekend down and hot weather officially underway, it’s the perfect time to share some of the best summer hair accessories on the market right now. After all, when the weather gets sweltering and sweat seems non-stop, it can feel seriously amazing to throw your hair up — or at the very least get it out of your face. This you can do with everything from claw clips (which have been everywhere this year) and scrunchies, to headbands, barrettes, and more. The best part is: Not only will they help keep you cool, but they’re also great for adding a little extra something-something to your look. For instance, say you’re wearing a simple white tank top and some denim shorts — throw on a fun headband or a printed pair of clips, and your look is easily taken to the next level.

It’s also worth noting that hair accessories have been super trendy among celebrities as of late. Stars like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber are all big fans of the iconic ‘90s claw clip, as well as barrettes and scrunchies.

Now without further ado, check out 10 editor-favorite and pro-approved hair accessories to shop this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.