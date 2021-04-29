At this point, it’s pretty clear Bella Hadid can make any hair accessory look cool, whether it’s a ‘90s claw clip, a sporty cotton headband, or the iconic butterfly barrettes that everyone was wearing back in the early 2000s. This week, the supermodel proved yet again that she’s the reigning queen of hair accessories in a new Instagram slideshow, which features her wearing a silver hair clip with the word “Heaven” stamped on it.

On the evening of Wednesday, April 28, the 24-year-old model showed off her latest hair look in a series of snapshots shared to her grid. “Just like heaven :),” reads the simple caption. Some fans are pointing out that she may have taken inspiration from Kourtney Kardashian’s most recent Instagram post, which includes the same lyrics from The Cure’s 1987 hit song.

That being said, based on Hadid’s Instagram Stories, it appears that she was on set with Marc Jacobs for the brand’s latest collection, Heaven by Marc Jacobs, so that’s most likely what her caption was in reference to. She even shared a snapshot of Brooklyn-based designer, Ava Nirui, who’s the brand’s art director.

Hadid’s go-to hairstylist, Evanie Frausto, is responsible for her latest campaign look. Other than the heaven-themed barrettes, he kept her hair pretty simple, opting for an ultra-long, pin-straight look to let the clip stand out. Frausto also gave the star a slightly off-center part for an oh-so-subtle messy vibe.

This is an incredibly easy hair look to recreate at home on your own — especially if you already have long hair. That being said, you can score this style no matter what your hair color or length is. All you need is a solid straightener and a clip with the word “Heaven” (or any other key word you’re loving at the moment) emblazoned on it. This pearl-studded barrette from Poshmark, for instance, is an excellent option, and it’s pretty inexpensive.

Don’t have a great straightener at home? TZR we rounded up the best flat irons for every hair type, based on beauty editor reviews. (So in other words: You know they're legit.)

All this to say: Thanks, Bella, for the hair accessory inspiration. And of course, props to Frausto for killing the hair game once again.

