10 Velvet Scrunchies Like Hailey Baldwin’s To Upgrade Your WFH Hairstyles
Leave it to celebs and influencers like Hailey Baldwin to gift the world with easy ways to switch up a hairstyle without actually changing anything about it. If you’re holding on tight to that messy bun or ponytail for all your WFH days, there’s no need to learn a new braid or twist — velvet scrunchies like Hailey Baldwin's are all it takes to spice things up.
As seen in an April 3 Instagram post, Baldwin sported a high fountain ponytail wrapped up in a gray velvet scrunchie. Her look was paired with the most comfortable outfit — which is also chic enough to be considered street style — featuring an oversized red graphic T-shirt, black Reebok x Vetements calf socks, and gold hoop earrings. She kept her makeup minimal, playing into the fresh-faced looks many stars (and WFH employees) have been rocking as of late.
If you’ve got your WFH outfit and makeup squared away, a hairstyle you can attend meetings in or rock at virtual happy hour should be next on your list. Like Baldwin, something that could be considered “messy" ends up look rather chic when an accessory is thrown into the mix. Unkempt waves? Add a hair clip. Messy ponytail? Add a scrunchie. It’s an easy, fail-proof formula to give you some variety in your hairstyles while you’re stuck at home.
Ahead, take a peek at some scrunchies similar to Baldwin’s that can sprinkle a little fun into your hair routine.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you like the gray one Baldwin was rocking, this multi-pack has two gray scrunchies in similar shades, plus three others.
Make your bun extra chic with this scrunchie from Sophie Buhai, which is hand-crafted in Los Angeles and comes in two neutral shades — black and taupe.
This silvery gray velvet scrunchie has a knotted bow up top to add a little extra interest to your hairstyle. If gray isn't your thing, there are 17 other colors to choose from.
This scrunchie collection is a good starter pack for those who are just now breaking into the world of hair accessories. It has a pretty variety of neutrals, dark, jewel-toned shades, and both warm and cool colors.
Go luxe with this silk velvet version from Dannijo, which comes in a rich blue shade and is adorned with a bow for added interest.
Mix things up with a selection of scrunchie sizes. The thick ones provide a statement while the skinnier ones are perfect for a tiny touch of personality when you want to go a step above a regular hair tie.
All the colors in this pack transition well between any season. You'll have three velvet scrunchies in creamy vanilla, cranberry, and dusty rose, but there's a bonus floral patterned one when you're feeling a different texture. Grab them while they're on sale for $5.49.
Sleek and dramatic, this velvet scrunchie's oversized bow will add plenty of oomph to your everyday look. Even if you prefer a more low-key style, it's currently on sale for $5.95 and worth scooping up for a special occasion.
These gorgeous velvet scrunchies are laden with beadwork and come in both chartreuse and peachy pink. Need a quick virtual date-night accessory? Look no further.