Leave it to celebs and influencers like Hailey Baldwin to gift the world with easy ways to switch up a hairstyle without actually changing anything about it. If you’re holding on tight to that messy bun or ponytail for all your WFH days, there’s no need to learn a new braid or twist — velvet scrunchies like Hailey Baldwin's are all it takes to spice things up.

As seen in an April 3 Instagram post, Baldwin sported a high fountain ponytail wrapped up in a gray velvet scrunchie. Her look was paired with the most comfortable outfit — which is also chic enough to be considered street style — featuring an oversized red graphic T-shirt, black Reebok x Vetements calf socks, and gold hoop earrings. She kept her makeup minimal, playing into the fresh-faced looks many stars (and WFH employees) have been rocking as of late.

If you’ve got your WFH outfit and makeup squared away, a hairstyle you can attend meetings in or rock at virtual happy hour should be next on your list. Like Baldwin, something that could be considered “messy" ends up look rather chic when an accessory is thrown into the mix. Unkempt waves? Add a hair clip. Messy ponytail? Add a scrunchie. It’s an easy, fail-proof formula to give you some variety in your hairstyles while you’re stuck at home.

Ahead, take a peek at some scrunchies similar to Baldwin’s that can sprinkle a little fun into your hair routine.

