Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite spring pedicure colors of the moment.

It’s good to have options until you find yourself standing in front of the nail polish wall at your favorite salon. The sheer number of brands, each with their own set of shades in an array of finishes, turns picking your next manicure color into a time-consuming decision. The equation gets tougher as the weather gets warmer and you also need to pick a color for your toes. When in doubt, the best spring pedicure colors will complement every sandal style — and the shade on your nails, too.

If you’re not sure where to start, TZR editors have a few suggestions. As a group that takes their pedicures and sandal combinations very seriously, the shades that have made our cut as seasonal staples range from quiet luxury sheer white to cheery coral, and every hue in-between. Whatever color you choose, don’t forget to seal it with a top coat if you do your own nails — it’ll help keep your pedicure glossy and chip-free for days.

Ahead, the TZR team shares their favorite spring pedicure colors for ushering in open-toe shoe season.

"A milky, dewy white nail polish reminds me of warmer days when I'm finally able to wear open-toe shoes and stow away my heavy boots. Finding one with the right amount of sheerness and pigmentation takes a bit of trial and error, but I found my favorite with green nail polish company The Manicurist's Milky White gel polish." – Kathy Lee, editor in chief, TZR

“I’ve been obsessed with all things butter yellow this spring. It’s the perfect almost-neutral shade — best for when you’re sick of light pink and nude, but still don’t want something overly saturated. Even when the weather is gloomy and rainy, I know this hue will bring some sunshine to my day.”– Maggie Haddad, sr. strategist, social media, TZR

“When it comes to spring pedicure colors, I reach for hues that are punchy, bright, and a bit unexpected — and Ruth Polish’s Veggie polish, a light green shade, is all of the above. I have a strong feeling the whole bottle will be gone by fall.” — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

"By the time it's warm enough for a spring pedicure, I'm usually ready to fast-forward straight into summer. I can't make the calendar move any quicker, but I can embrace the in-between vibes of the season with a vibrant orange pedicure color — this one is my favorite. Mercifully non-Halloweenish (which can be hard to find without going neon), it features just enough reddish warmth to really capture the beach-days-are-ahead energy I want. And, as a bonus, it makes me look more tan." – Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“Not quite white and not quite beige, this milky cream nail polish by JINsoon is my go-to shade when I’m in the mood for a neutral pedicure because I like that it’s soft and not too stark. Since I tend to get pedicures less frequently than manicures, I don’t get sick of seeing this color on my toes, and it compliments virtually any hue I paint my fingers. Also, I don’t know what magic is in JINsoon’s polishes, but I swear they last longer than any other brand.” — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

“When the weather starts to warm up, I immediately shift to softer nail colors on both my hands and toes. A go-to shade I wear every year is OPI's Put It In Neutral. It's a beautiful, full-coverage pinkish nude that feels so fresh for the start of a new season.” — Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

“I don’t subscribe to the idea that irridescent, shimmering shades are only for the winter holiday season. I reserve the right to sparkle at all times of the year. I love the idea of wearing this shimmery shade on my toes as it adds some unexpected glam that still feels subtle due to its sheer finish. It’s a nice surprising alternative to the traditional pastels and poppy candy colors we reach for during the spring.” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

“I’m not very experimental when it comes to my pedicures because I have a weird hangup about the polish shade going with my current manicure and/or my sandals. So I usually stick with neutrals or reds. This fire-engine crimson hue from Essie is perfect for spring and summer. The long-wear formula appears fresh and shiny for days..ok, weeks because I go way too long between pedicures than I should admit.” – Lukas