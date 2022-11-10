Do you have a friend or loved one who is an avid skin care lover and is obsessed with at-home devices? You know, someone who is alway talking about their jade roller or gua sha tool? How about that pal who can’t shut up about the benefits of storing products in a skin care fridge or the history of facial cupping? If you’ve already identified one or more people who fall into this category, a buzzy at-home skin care tool might make for a great gift this holiday. While some of these gadgets are certainly an investment, they can help your loved ones save money and time in the long run on routinely expensive treatments and services. Some of them even double as innovative decor for a bathroom vanity.

But with the wide selection of skin care tools on the market, deciding on what to gift can be confusing. That is why TZR scoured the internet for the best of the best. Between dermaplaning tools and innovative razor kits to luxury LED face masks and facial cupping sets, there is bound to be something on the list below for every person in your inner circle. Happy shopping! Oh, and no judgement if you get one for yourself, too.

