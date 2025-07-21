By now we all know that the only safe tan is one that comes from a bottle. But there are more perks to a faux glow than just sun safety. “You get a better tan with a self-tan—even tan, no tan lines, a depth of tan that you desire within one application,” says St. Tropez Skin Finishing Expert Sophie Evans. “Plus, it prevents you from damaging and aging your skin in the real sun, you’re hydrating your skin from top to toe, and preserving your skin’s youth.”

For a long time self-tanners had a bad reputation for being streaky or orange, but formulas have come a long way. Still, there are a few crucial steps to take to ensure a natural-looking and even tan. The first one is exfoliating. “The better the condition your skin is in, the better your tan will look and last,” Evans says. “Self-tans love skin that is clean and clear of all products, and love skin that has a neutral pH level. Showering and cleansing your skin can lower your pH level.”

Ideally, you’ll want to shower and exfoliate eight hours or the day before self-tan application to achieve a better depth of color and longevity. Evans also advises that waxing should be completed 24 hours prior to self-tan application; this will allow the skin to settle and prevent tan from settling into hair follicles and creating a spotty look.

After exfoliating, be sure to moisturize the skin, but only where you need it. “Using an oil-free moisturizer, apply to dry problem areas only,” Evans says. “Never apply moisturizer to the whole body, as it will make the tan lighter. We always moisturize the elbows, knees, feet, crease of the heel, hands, back of wrists, and any severe dry areas like eczema/psoriasis. We can also moisturize dark patches of pigmentation as well. These areas develop a lot darker with self-tan; the moisturizer will act as a barrier and prevent the tan going darker.” When you apply the moisturizer, do not rub it into the skin; allow the moisturizer to sit on the skin. Use enough so that it can be seen; this will ensure the moisturizer will act as a barrier and assist with blending.

mihailomilovanovic/E+/Getty Images

When applying the tanner, use a mitt or body brush to ensure your palms and hands stay clean. “It is easier to work up the body, starting with the legs first, always finishing with the hands,” Evans says. “All you have to do is cover the skin, allow the product to sit on the skin so that it can fully absorb and develop into the shade the formula of choice has been designed to achieve. Skim over knees and elbows, keeping moisturizer in place, and always stop at the bottom of the ankles and the bottom of the wrists.” Take extra care with the hands and the feet, which should be done differently from the rest of your body. Evans recommends using excess product left on your mitt/brush to fade over the hands and feet. Blend between fingers and toes; brushes are great for tanning these areas. Immediately take a cleansing wipe and clean all nails, cuticles, palms, and creases of the heel. Apply moisturizer to the back of the heel crease, crease of the wrist, and over any severe dry areas to ensure your tan will be flawlessly natural. As for the face, it’s always best to use a separate tanner formulated just for that, since it’s made for the sensitive skin on the face and should be non-pore blocking. Finally, allow your tan to develop. “Follow the product instructions, such as avoiding water and sweat for eight hours or rinsing off within three hours, depending on the formula used,” Evans says. These are the top self-tanners to achieve a gorgeous glow.

St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Lotion $44 See On Nordstrom “It is the original St. Tropez professional spa self-tan lotion,” Evans says. “Still to this day it gives me the most natural color, makes my skin feel soft and hydrated, and lasts nearly two weeks. I apply before bed; it has a heavy guide color which I have to shower off in the morning. It’s the end color that is second to none — so natural!”

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam $24 See On Bondi Sands Available in a range of shades, this foam dries quickly so you won’t have to wait forever to get dressed afterwards. You also don’t have to worry about that bad fake tan smell, since this has a light coconut scent. The formula dries and fades evenly, plus it’s infused with aloe vera to nourish skin.

L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Water Mousse $19 See On CVS Though it only comes in one shade, the invisible water-to-foam formula is buildable and develops over a few hours. You can use it daily until you reach just the right level of bronze. Vitamin E and coconut water help hydrate skin.

Tan-Luxe The Gradual Illuminating Tanning Lotion $34 See On Sephora If you’re all about slow and steady, reach for this twofer. The lightweight body lotion gradually tans skin over time. It’s chock full of skin-loving ingredients, including raspberry seed oil to condition and hydrate, aloe vera to moisturize and soothe, and a cellutone complex to give skin a firmer appearance.

St. Moriz Advanced Self Tanning Face Drops $19 See On Target Designed for the face, add a few drops to your moisturizer for a gradual tan. The fragrance-free formula builds a golden glow over time.

+Lux Unfiltered N°36 Original Supernatural Tanning Mousse $48 See On +Lux Unfiltered Sunflower extract, jojoba seed extract, papaya extract, cocoa seed extract, and hyaluronic acid make for one nourishing formula. Quick to dry, color starts to develop within two hours and continues developing over the course of the next eight hours. Bonus: It has a dreamy fresh blood orange scent.

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer $13 See On Target Getting a faux glow is as easy as applying your daily lotion with this multitasking formula. After using it once a day, you can expect to see a tan in about one week. The blend of collagen, elastin, and polymers is designed to help smooth the appearance of cellulite, plus the formula contains antioxidants and moisturizing ingredients.

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Set $77 $62 See On Coco & Eve Everything you need for a sun-kissed glow comes in this kit: A tanning mitt, kabuki brush, and bronzing foam. Boasting a tropical guava and mango scent, the lightweight tanning foam develops in only two hours and can be left on longer for deeper color.

Isle Of Paradise Self-Tan Drops $29 See On Sephora When you’re looking for customizable color, these foolproof drops are the answer. Safe for the face and body, mix them into your go-to moisturizer for buildable color. Add more drops for a deeper tan, which will last for up to five days. It delivers even color plus niacinamide to smooth and brighten, and hyaluronic acid to plump skin.