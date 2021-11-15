From up-and-coming brands to new buzzy gadgets, everyone has that one friend who is always up-to-date with the latest and greatest in the beauty scene. When it comes to the latter, there are plenty of different facial tools on the market these days that everyone on your holiday shopping list will be thrilled to own (think: eye massagers, radiofrequency devices, and more) — all of which make excellent gifts for this upcoming holiday season.

Though it might be tempting to snag the prettiest-looking device you lay your eyes on (hello, Instagrammable ice globes), it’s a good idea to first consider what skin issues they’re currently dealing with, or what they’re hoping to improve. For instance, if they’ve been experiencing clogged pores, Dermaflash’s Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser will come to the rescue. Or perhaps they want to sculpt their face and enhance their cheekbones — in that case, you can’t go wrong with NuFACE’s cult-favorite Trinity toning device.

Ahead, shop 16 facial tools for your skin care-obsessed friend. From stone tools to high-tech devices, there’s something for every type of beauty lover on the list below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.