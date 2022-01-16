This DIY Beauty Technique Is The Secret To Ultra-Smooth Makeup Application

Depending on how much of it you have, shaving peach fuzz is one of those beauty treatments that seems more or less unnecessary — until you actually try it. Beloved by dermatologists, celebrities, and civilians alike, shaving your peach fuzz (or dermaplaning, as it’s often more formally called) exfoliates the skin by gently clearing away those fine facial hairs every human has. What’s left behind is smooth and supple dolphin-like skin. Makeup glides on easier and doesn’t cling to tiny patches of fuzz, making it last longer overall. All in all, it’s a relatively low-effort technique that yields serious benefits.

“Many people are experimenting with at-home dermaplaning,” Dr. Deanne Robinson, MD dermatologist, has told TZR. “While it doesn't replace the effectiveness of having this done by a trained professional in a medical setting, there are some obvious benefits, namely exfoliation and hair removal.” To get started dermaplaning at home, you’ll need a well-lit mirror (natural light is always best), the right face razor, and a solid aftercare product. Once acquired, pull skin taut and use very gentle scraping motions with the razor on clean, dry skin moving down in the direction of your hair’s growth — the same recommended technique for all types of shaving. Dr. Robinson strongly recommends using a fresh razor for every shave to minimize bacteria and maximize effectiveness.

There are just a few things to beware of, though. Never run the razor over an open wound, acne, rash, or any other skin injury. The beauty of a nimble peach fuzz razor is how precise it is, meaning you can just avoid those areas. Take care around your hairline, as it’s all too easy to accidentally jostle yourself and end up with an unexpected bald patch.

Once fuzz-free, pat in a soothing aftercare oil, cream, or serum. Because peach fuzz has a biological purpose (it helps regulate your internal temperature through perspiration and insulation), it’s important to be careful with your new hairless skin immediately after shaving. Consider holding off on makeup for the rest of the day, and opt for soothing, hydrating products.

Below, find TZR’s top selections for the ultimate at-home dermaplaning routine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.