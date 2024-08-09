If you’re on #fragrancetok, you’ll know that the current viral perfume trend isn’t about what scents people are wearing, but how they’re wearing them. Instead of detailing the newest launch or raving about specific notes, fragrance connoisseurs are focused on scent layering, the act of combining two or more perfumes to create a fresh, distinctive, and personal aroma. With this, there is a sense of individuality because you are concocting a blend that is very specific to you as opposed to other products that anybody could walk into a store and buy. Everyone is after those “who smells so good?” comments and some say there’s even a bit of fun in gatekeeping the scent combo that has become your signature fragrance.

“Something as seemingly simple as spraying a perfume is a way to share who you are, how you're feeling, and how you want to be seen,” says Carlos Huber, fragrance developer and founder of Arquiste. “Fragrance or scent layering comes from the desire to create a unique and highly personalized scent by combining different fragrances and blending notes across perfumes, oils, or even scented body products.”

However, Bluemercury’s Fragrance Expert Roger Schmid wants people to know that this practice isn’t actually a new idea at all. It’s had a long history of popularity in the Middle East. “There, both men and women mix up to five to six fragrances every morning to customize their personal scent,” says Schmid. “Here [in the U.S.], this is still a relatively new concept. Layering scents, takes a certain amount of experimentation and willingness to play.”

Even though this practice is becoming popular in the states, Huber wants to note, that most perfumes are not designed to be layered. “Every finished perfume is a blending and layering of scents,” says Huber. “However, the first rule of fragrance is to have fun with it, so with that in mind, there are some ways to do it.”

Before layering your perfumes, he says to avoid scented body lotions or deodorants because scented products, depending on their notes, could distract from the fragrance combo you are trying to achieve.

The first step is to pick an anchor scent as the base of your mixture. “This should be a woody, ambery, smoky, or spicy scent, and as a general rule of thumb, you'd apply the strongest or most powerful perfume first,” says Huber. Once you spritz this, he says, you should let the layer settle onto the skin. “Fragrances can evolve as they interact with your body chemistry, so it's good to understand how the base layer will develop with time.”

To finish, your second perfume should be something lighter that flatters the notes of your base scent. Huber says to think of something green, fresh smelling, or with floral notes. “For example if your base is a warm vanilla, you might choose a note like citrus or a subtle floral to add a nuanced complexity.”

A pro tip from Liberty’s Fragrance Concierge Lucy Hunt is to avoid layering your perfumes directly on top of one another. “Instead, try applying one fragrance to your neck and another to your chest,” says Hunt. “This technique helps to create a more nuanced and balanced scent profile, allowing each fragrance to complement rather than overpower the other."

If you’re looking to start mixing your perfumes, but you’re not sure where to start, TZR has tapped Huber, Schmid, and Hunt to provide you with some of the best scent combos to try. Keep reading for a guide on notes to pair plus fragrance recommendations for each.

Vanilla & Tropical

If you’re still on the hunt for a yummy summer scent, Huber says that going for a blend of vanilla and beachy fragrances is never a wrong choice. The fragrance developer suggests Vacation by Vacation in combination with Arquiste’s The Architects Club to ideally blend those two smells. With notes of pool water, sea salt, swimsuit lycra, pineapple, and coconut milk, Vacation literally transports you to your ideal island vacay while the vanilla in The Architects Club adds that extra bit of sweetness.

Woody & Rose

Another great mix, Schmid says, is a rose fragrance that you transition into a more “urban and masculine” scent. Schmid suggests House of Bō’s Rosario, with notes of rose centifolia and pomegranate, in collaboration with the very woody Ebene by Tom Ford. These two perfumes merge to create a smell that is seductive yet sweet.

Musk & Gourmand

“One way to layer fragrances is to start with a musk scent that you top with whatever other notes you feel like,” says Schmid. The fragrance expert recommends beginning with a scent like Kiehl’s Original Musk Blend No. 1 and pairing it with a gourmand like D.S. & Durga’s Pistachio Eau de Parfum. The sweetness of the pistachio and vanilla creme notes will become even warmer when paired with the muskiness of white patchouli and tonka nut.

Fresh & Peppery

Combining a fresh citrus scent with something peppery might seem unusual, but in actuality, the two blend together to form a delightful contrast. Mixing together the floral and earthy scent of Cedrus by Chloe with Les Soeurs de Noé’s spicy Call Me Iris results in a smell that feels light yet still has a sense of depth. This is because of Call me Iris’ bergamot and pink pepper notes. “These two fragrances work beautifully together because they share a sparkling quality that enhances their individual notes,” says Hunt.

Salty Musks & Florals

For a more earthy aroma, Huber says that he likes to add a salty musk to a floral fragrance. “They bring a subtle sexiness to a natural scent,” he says. Combining Arquiste’s Peau & Boutonnière No.7, Huber says, produces this vibe. Peau’s salty notes of ambergris and white pepper invoke a feeling of intimacy. This adds a tantalizing touch to Boutonnière No.7’s notes of lavender and gardenia.

Woody & Gourmand

Prepping your fall perfume lineup? Huber has got the best combo for you. “I like pairing woody and smoky incense type scents with gourmands because they play with both yummy addictive notes and dark sultry ones,” he says. The perfumer recommends Arquiste’s Nanban and The Architects Club as fragrances that will mingle to form this delicious mix. Nanban’s notes of Malabar black pepper and Persian saffron create an enticing smell of spicy leather. Once combined with The Architects Club’s Juniper berry oil and vanilla notes, there will be a cozy scent synthesis that is perfect for the autumn season.