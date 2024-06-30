Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite summer perfumes of the moment.

Although the summer season means high temps, sweaty upper lips, and the desperation to be inside with the AC blasting, there is so much fun to be had spending warm evenings grabbing drinks on a rooftop or soaking up the sun on an afternoon stroll. All the vibes change, and with that shift comes making some adjustments to your beauty routine. One of the most notable areas to make a switch is in your perfume lineup. This is no time for the woodsy, musky, and cozy scents of winter. Think fruity, beachy, and refreshing as the best summer perfume options.

For those looking to channel this energy, TZR editors have some recommendations. Whether you’re vacationing in the Italian Riviera or spending the summer exploring close to home, these scents fully embody the season. Whether you love to smell yummy enough to eat, Korres’ Sikinos emulates delicious watermelon, or if you’re a fan of a beach day, Louis Vuitton’s Pacific Chill is a ocean in a bottle. There’s truly something for everyone.

Keep reading for the summer fragrances our editors will be spritzing all season long.