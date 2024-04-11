We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Few things are as intimate as personal fragrance. It’s like a handshake — the notes introduce you, describe you, before you even offer your name. That’s why choosing a new perfume can be such a consuming task. Think of this crop of olfactory Groundbreakers as the chance to try on a new identity or an amplification of your personality in a fresh, compelling way.
Is this evening one for sultry, mysterious depth, using the creamy jasmine-musk-incense blend of Fame By Rabanne? The way the carefully layered notes slowly reveal themselves feel like shedding a jacket to reveal a slinkier top beneath. Maybe the day calls for added vim, in the form of the spicy, bracing Relevant: Your Skin Seen’s 13 Stems, a fresh compilation of green peppercorn, cucumber, and French mimosa that screams confidence.
Above all, these Groundbreaker fragrances use unique note pairings and innovative ingredients to illuminate the different facets of you — maybe they were already there, or maybe you’re discovering a whole new side of yourself. Either way, the discovery and experimentation is part of the fun.