The 35 Best Mascaras Of All Time, From Drugstore Classics To Celebrity Favorites

Today's beauty market is a bottomless virtual repository of palettes, brow pencils, false lashes, and liners all promising to make our eyes look wide awake and impeccably tidy. The one non-negotiable item in the eye industry is, of course, that tiny little liquid-coated wand you use to brush up your lashes each morning. It is and always will be makeup's number one love and the single thing your personal stockpile relies upon: mascara. So, here are the 35 best of all time.

The average makeup-wearer will spend $3,770 on mascara in their lifetime, according to a Money video published by People in 2017. And let's face it... if you're not the average makeup-wearing person, you’re going to end up spending a bit more. If having thick, voluminous, long, and perfectly curled lashes is a daily priority, you could wind up paying a small fortune, so you'd better make those Sephora purchases worthwhile.

Nobody has to teach you about the slightest variations in mascara formulas. You're already well-versed in which are designed to curl, to lengthen, to thicken, and not to clump or run. But in case you fancy a bit of assistance in the lash department, ahead are 35 of the most acclaimed mascaras of all time.

Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara $27 See on Sephora Having amassed more reviews than any other mascara on Sephora (some 15,000, that is, and about half of them are five-star), Too Faced's Better Than Sex lash enhancer is pretty much a unanimous favorite. The long-lasting, jet-black, clump-free formula has acquired its own cult following and given birth to a slew of dupes. The only negative? It doesn't come in softer shades.

Benefit Cosmetics' They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara $26 See on Sephora If Better Than Sex is the be-all-end-all of mascaras, then this Benefit Cosmetics best-seller is most definitely the runner-up. Tracee Ellis Ross uses it to achieve her signature "sexy bedroom eye," according to her Vogue Beauty Secrets video. "It's the brush," she says.

Milk Makeup's Kush High Volume Mascara Milk Makeup Kush High Volume Mascara $25 See on Milk Makeup Less than five years after launching, Milk Makeup has already obtained saint-like status with its Kush collection, whose star ingredient is cannabis sativa seed (hempseed) oil. This ultra-conditioning, hydrating mascara is the highlight of the lineup.

Lancôme's Définicils Lengthening & Defining Mascara Lancôme Définicils Lengthening and Defining Mascara $28 See on Nordstrom Lancôme's Définicils mascara qualifies as "iconic." It has maintained its relevance for decades, even throughout every internet-breaking Kardashian launch. Nearly 1,800 people have given it five stars on Nordstrom.

Buxom's Lash Volumizing Mascara Buxom Lash Volumizing Mascara $22 See on Sephora Certified clump-resistant and sensitive eyes-approved, Buxom's beloved mascara doesn't need an extraordinary name or any other bells or whistles to get people's attention. It features a flexible, hourglass brush whose tightly packed bristles give each individual lash attention. You can get right to the root without smudging.

Le Volume De Chanel Mascara Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara $32 See on Nordstrom If you aren't wearing falsies, this is the next best thing. It comes with a special Snowflakes brush that combines short and long bristles to lift and plump.

Dior's Diorshow Mascara Dior Diorshow Mascara $28.50 See on Neiman Marcus Dior's Diorshow Mascara is so luxe that it's packaged in a patented air-locking tube that prevents oxygen from getting in and drying out the formula. That means you’ll get the perfect consistency every time you use it.

It Cosmetics' Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara $25 See on Ulta Nearly 4,000 people have given It Cosmetics' best-selling formula five stars on Ulta, including countless who tout it as the best mascara ever. Its ability to lengthen like Mrs. Incredible is its number one superpower.

Essence's Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4.99 see on ulta For $5, you probably don't need much convincing that Essence's falsie-mimicking mascara is worth the money. But in case you do, it's the number-one best-selling mascara on Amazon, boasting more than 130,000 five-star ratings.

Lancôme's Monsieur Big Mascara Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara $26 See on Ulta For thick, full, reach-the-sky lashes, Monsieur Big delivers. The younger sibling of Lancôme's Définicils mascara is the answer to all who begged the brand to make their iconic formula waterproof.

Benefit Cosmetics' Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara $26 See on Ulta What makes this fan-favorite so special, you ask? Special enough to warrant yet another mention of Benefit Cosmetics in this list, that is. It's all in the Hook 'n' Roll brush, which grabs, lifts, separates, and curls all at once.

L'Oréal Paris' Voluminous Mascara L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara $8.99 See on Ulta You see this familiar package every time you peruse the makeup aisles in drugstores, probably because it takes up the most shelf space with its 12-color range. It has been called a knockoff of Diorshow, but the many celebrities who openly adore it don't seem to mind.

ColourPop's BFF Mascara ColourPop BFF Mascara $9 See on Colourpop Of course, not all mascaras are black, and this best-of list deserves a pop of color. ColourPop's unconventional BFF Mascara comes in eight hues, including white, coral, and cobalt blue in addition to your standard blacks and browns.

Urban Decay's Perversion Mascara Urban Decay Perversion Mascara $25 See on Sephora Urban Decay's Perversion line is a partnership between a super-fine eye pen (the key to a sharp cat-eye, many say) and this makeup artist-favorite mascara. The brand credits its creamy formula for the intense color it provides.

Yves Saint Laurent's Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils $29 See on Yves Saint Laurent This mascara bills itself as “legendary,” and based on its celeb and makeup artist fan club, it seems to live up to the hype. It’s not even waterproof, but with this kind of staying power, it might as well be.

NARS' Climax Mascara NARS Climax Mascara $24 See on NARS Cosmetics It's hard to believe that such a full-bodied lash could come of a light-as-a-feather formula, but NARS' Climax Mascara is magic like that. It's perhaps the most explosive when paired with the brand's Orgasm Blush.

Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara $23 See on Ulta Described by the brand as a push-up bra for your lashes, Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes formula has earned more than 100,000 “loves” on Sephora. Reviewers tout its easy application and lengthening abilities as its star qualities.

Maybelline's Great Lash Washable Mascara Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara $5.49 See on Target If there were a single most iconic mascara of all time, Maybelline's Great Lash variety would be it. Its lime-green-and-salmon-colored tube is easily the most recognizable beauty product in history. Its water-based formula was groundbreaking in the '70s and is still widely worshipped today.

Stila's Huge Extreme Lash Mascara Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara $23 See on Ulta With words like "huge" and "extreme" literally in the name, you can bet this mascara will give you the sort of va-va-voom lashes that at one time only lash extensions could provide. The brand describes its rich pigment as "ink-like," but don't let that fool you into thinking it's thick and heavy.

Pat McGrath Labs' FetishEyes Mascara Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara $30 See on Sephora For serious — like, Teresa Giudice-level — drama, reach for Pat McGrath Labs' peptide-packed FetishEyes, the only permanent mascara in the brand's expansive makeup range. It goes especially well with her many palettes and delivers optimal fullness with just one coat.

CoverGirl's LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara $9.99 See on Ulta The product itself refuses to clump, flake, or smudge — the holy trinity for any mascara, much less one you can find at CVS. And the covetable fan effect that its barrel brush creates makes this CoverGirl gem worth worlds more than what it actually sells for and one of the very best bang-for-your-buck mascaras of all time.

Thrive Causemetics' Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara $24 See on Thrive Causemetics Hot on the mascara scene, Thrive Causemetics' Liquid Lash Extensions became an immediate Instagram sensation when it launched in 2017. Better yet, the brand donates a portion of every purchase to various nonprofit organizations that focus on helping women thrive.

Kevyn Aucoin's The Volume Mascara Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara $28 See on Dermstore If chemical-packed mascaras make your lashes fall out, this is the one for you. Featuring ultra-nourishing jojoba oil and a built-in primer, Kevyn Aucoin's volumizing mascara is sensitive eye-approved.

Honest Beauty's Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer $16.99 See on Target If it gets Jessica Alba's clean beauty approval, then you know it must be veritably squeaky. This two-in-one mascara doubles as a lash primer and, well, it's about time you started using one of those.

Glossier's Lash Slick Glossier Lash Slick $16 See on Glossier A fiber mascara is made with microscopic fibers like nylon and silk that stick to your lashes and make them appear fuller. Glossier is highly skilled in this variety, and though it's not technically waterproof, its Lash Slick is smudge-proof enough to sustain emotional therapy sessions, according to one reviewer.

Maybelline Volum' Express Colossal Big Shot Maybelline Volum' Express Colossal Big Shot $9.49 See on Target Some mascaras just don't live up to their waterproof name. This drugstore gem is different. Trust famous Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell, who told The Cut it "never runs."

Charlotte Tilbury's Full Fat Lashes Mascara Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara $29 See on Nordstrom Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury once told Glamour that she "used to cocktail up to five mascaras" to get the volume, length, curl, separation, and drama she wanted. That's why the makeup artist designed her Full Fat Lashes Mascara: It's a one-stop shop.

Wander Beauty Mile High Club Volume & Length Mascara Wander Beauty Mile High Club Volume and Length Mascara $26 See on Wander Beauty Another newbie, Wander Beauty's Mile High Club mascara is different because A) its innovative lip gloss-resembling package and B) the fact that it can do eight things: lift, volumize, lengthen, strengthen, nourish, and so forth. It won a wealth of beauty awards in 2019.

NYX Professional Makeup's Worth The Hype Mascara NYX Professional Makeup Worth The Hype Mascara $8.69 See on CVS What makes this mascara worth its namesake hype is that it's thin (and clump-resistant) enough to apply layer after layer, because who on earth stops after just one coat?

Tom Ford's Extreme Eye Bad Ass Mascara Tom Ford Extreme Eye Bad Ass Mascara $46 See on Sephora A splurge, yes, but Tom Ford's Extreme Eye Bad Ass Mascara is gaining major traction, mostly for its wand. The bristles are shorter than normal and more spread apart, giving you access to more hard-to-reach places.

L'Oréal Paris' Double Extend Lash Extension Effect Mascara L'Oréal Paris Double Extend Lash Extension Effect Mascara $11.99 See on Ulta You get mascaras that nourish and other ones that lengthen, but this two-in-one wonder does both (and it seriously does deliver on its claim). The dual sides make it possible to focus on one task at a time.

Giorgio Armani Beauty's Eyes To Kill Mascara Giorgio Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Mascara $29 See on Sephora No falsies? No curler? No problem if you happen to have this multitasking mascara on hand. In fact, it's the one Kendall Jenner swears by, according to Us Weekly, so it must be darn good.

Marc Jacobs Beauty's Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara $30 See on Amazon Those who weren't blessed by the lash gods may have little to work with, but that's OK, according to this consistent chart-topper — you can still get those coveted ultra voluminous lashes. After one coat of this, nobody will even know how deficient your lash line might be.

Vivienne Sabó's Cabaret Premiere Vivienne Sabó Cabaret Premiere $12.95 See on Amazon Amidst your familiar drugstore classics, this offbeat French formula is a standout in Amazon's best-of lineup, with almost as many reviews as (and a similar overall rating as) CoverGirl's LashBlast Volume Mascara.