Cannabis beauty pioneer Milk Makeup is upping the ante for 2020. Building on the cult following of its KUSH line — you know, the one with mascara infused with Cannabis sativa seed oil? — the brand has unveiled its latest innovation in the buzzy beauty category: Milk Makeup's CBD + Arnica Solid Body Oil. Revealed on Milk Makeup's website May 4, the brand-new drop will arrive on Sephora.com May 19, where it'll land itself the retailer's coveted Clean at Sephora stamp of approval.

Though Milk Makeup makes the new drop's clean beauty prowess known on its very own website, as well. On its surface, the $50 CBD + Arnica body oil is fairly simple: It's housed in one of Milk Makeup's signature stick components, and clocks in at 0.94 ounces. However, a look inside tells another story — not only does it include 100 milligrams of domestically grown broad-spectrum CBD, but the formula also happens to be vegan, cruelty-free, and created without common body-care ingredients like parabens, fragrance, and alcohol.

Not yet a firm believer in the soothing power of CBD? The body oil stick is formulated to help you unwind in other ways, too. Not only does the titular Arnica montana flower extract offer alleged herbal medicinal qualities, but skin will soak up the hydration offered by the launch's oil blend. Sunflower seed, olive, and jojoba seed oil all make an appearance, plus the ever-popular shea butter.

So, expect an added boost in hydration as you swipe on the stick. Which is exactly how you apply the CBD + Arnica body oil, by the way — just twist it up, layer it all over skin, and massage the formula into place. And even though it's made without fragrance, the body oil stick's sage and lemongrass oil will leave behind a "fresh, uplifting scent," according to the product description.

For the time being, you can find the brand's newest drop on MilkMakeup.com, though Sephora shoppers should mark the calendar for its digital debut at the store on May 19. Below, the new CBD + Arnica Solid Body Oil, Milk Makeup's answer to soothing skin from the inside out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding CBD are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.