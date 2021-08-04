Cover FX Just Launched Its First-Ever Mascara

Make room in your vanity for the latest clean beauty launch. Cover FX is known for its glow-giving face formulas, but now, it’s making its official foray into the eye region — lashes specifically. Meet Power Flex, a mascara that’s designed to provide supersized volume and extension-like length. Plus, the formula is made up of nourishing ingredients to condition and strengthen your lash hairs. In a press release, Cover FX describes Power Flex as a “lacquer-like volumizing and lengthening mascara that lifts lashes for a false lash-effect you can customize, all while promoting nourished and healthy lashes.”

How can a mascara be customizable, you ask? The secret is in the dual-sided hybrid brush; the double-rowed silicone comb creates volume at the base of the lashes, while the fiber bristles on the opposite side provide length, volume, and lift from root to tip for a fanned-out effect. The brand offers two application techniques, depending on the look you’re going for:

Full Power Flex (for more intense, volumized lashes):

Start with the silicone double-rowed comb side of the wand, applying mascara from root to tips. Flip to the fiber brush side wiggling the wand from the base of lashes up to the tips to lengthen and separate, layering for extra volume. Want even more oomph? Switch back to the comb side and swipe wand from mid-lengths to tips, gently pushing lashes upward to boost length and curl.

Soft & Subtle (for a minimal look):

Use the fiber brush side of the wand to apply mascara from root to tips, using a zig-zag motion, for fluffy, natural-looking lashes.

Power Flex is pumped up with three key ingredients to help your lashes not only look their best, but grow healthy and strong. Lash-conditioning moringa oil, a botanical oil commonly found in hair care product, strengthens, lengthens, and moisturizes lashes. A vegan wax blend prevents clumps and helps to lengthen, and sweat-proof polymers help hold the lashes in place for longer.

Cover FX’s Power Flex Mascara retails for $24 and is available today on coverfx.com. It lands at ULTA.com on September 20.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.