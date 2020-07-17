There's no denying that wearing makeup looks a little different these days. While there are some who don't even want to touch a brush (*raises hand*), others who do deign to don a full face are looking for withstanding formulas that don't budge, masks and all. Too Faced Born This Way Matte 24 Hour Undetectable Super Longwear Foundation, launching July 24, was crafted for both consumers. Offering lightweight waterproof coverage with the bonus of skincare ingredients, this launch is one that's well worth the extra effort.

For the uninitiated, Too Faced Born This Way Foundation launched in 2015 and expanded in 2017 with 35 expansive shades and the prettiest dewy finish. But after worldwide requests from fans, the brand decided to expand the range, which is among Sephora's bestsellers. "We had a lot of requests online and in stores of people wanting a longwear formula that felt lightweight, but would also stand up to humidity," Jerrod Blandino, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Too Faced Cosmetics tells TZR exclusively. "We worked so hard developing this foundation and what we ended up with is a badass oil-free formula that feels virtually weightless, is waterproof, transfer-resistant, sweat and humidity resistant, and non-comedogenic."

Too Faced

Just like the OG formula, Born This Way Matte features alpine rose, coconut water and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and smooth. The trio of ingredients also helps with ease of application. I've tested the foundation myself and can attest to how pliable it is — no brush required. "You can easily use your fingers or a makeup sponge to apply and it doesn’t get streaky," Blandino adds. If you are a brush person, he suggests starting on the inside of your face and working out and down for a full coverage look in less than 30 seconds, he notes.

As for the formula being mask-friendly, both Blandino and Elyse Reneau, Too Faced's Global Beauty Director, claim that coverage lasts for 24 hours. "My Product Development girls are always trying and living in all of our products during the creation process. It looks as good in the evening as it did when you put in on," Blandino notes. "No touch-ups necessary." And because it's so buildable, you don't even have to use it on your entire face. Born This Way Matte also works well for spot coverage, so it's easy to sheer out.

