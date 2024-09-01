Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite hydrating body washes of the moment.

Because of the cooler weather, which can zap skin of moisture, fall beauty routines are all about supplying extra hydration to combat dry dermises. This means moisturizing concealers, thicker body creams, heavier face moisturizers, and very importantly, a new and improved shower routine. While summer body washes or shower gels, might feel lighter and more stripping to remove sweat and extra oils, your autumn products should feel nourishing and replenishing. This is so that you aren’t perpetuating the dryness your skin already feels from the lower temps. The best hydrating body washes should make your skin feel soft and smooth — bonus points for a yummy scent that makes your whole bathroom smell delicious.

The great thing is, there are tons of options on the market that check all the boxes. The only problem is figuring which one works best for you. TZR’s editors are no strangers to testing out body products, so here you’ll find a guide to all their favorite choices. There’s popular drugstore favorites like Dove’s hydrating formula, a eucalyptus-infused option from Nécessaire, the viral wash from Byoma, and so much more.

Keep reading for a breakdown on all the hydrating body washes you should know about for fall.

Youth To The People Superfood + Niacinamide Body Cleanser $39 See On Youth To The People “Youth To The People's Superfood Cleanser is one of my absolute favorite face washes, so I love that it's inspired the brand's first body wash. It has the same fresh, herbaceous scent I know and love and leaves my skin feeling so soft and smooth.” — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Corpus Naturals Santalum Body Wash $30 See On Corpus Naturals “This body wash is a spa treatment in a bottle. The scent can only be described as expensive, and the lather it serves up is so satisfyingly frothy. The sulfate-free formula uses a coconut-based emulsion to gently cleanse, and the argan and sunflower seed oils hydrate my dry limbs.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty editor, lifestyle, BDG

Dove MicroMoisture Body Wash Pump For Dry Skin $13 $10 See On CVS “Call me old-school, but Dove's Deep Moisture Body Wash is still my #1 solution for dry skin. The sulfate-free formula is gentle yet effective, leaving my skin feeling clean, soft, and nourished, and of course free of dryness. This body wash is a daily essential for maintaining smooth, hydrated skin (even when you have KP!) all year round. Sometimes, it's just best to stick to the basics!” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Nécessaire The Body Wash $35 See On Nécessaire "I've long been a fan of pretty much every Nécessaire body wash, but the Eucalyptus version is absolutely critical the minute the weather starts to cool down. It's infused with a slew of lipid-filled oils, which restore all the moisture stripped away by cold fall winds and scalding-hot showers. Plus, the bracing, forest-y scent makes you feel even more squeaky-clean than you already are." – Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Osana Naturals Peppermint + Cucumber Body Wash $10 See On Amazon “The minimalist packaging of this body wash looks so chic in my shower, but most importantly, the formula leaves my skin feeling clean – but not stripped. The soothing peppermint and cucumber scent reminds me of being in a spa. Needless to say, I'm so much more relaxed post-shower.” – Lukas

Byoma Hydrating Body Wash $16 See On Target “I decided to try the Byoma Hydrating Body Wash after seeing the hype on social media, and I was definitely not disappointed. Not only is the packaging adorable and really convenient with the pump, but I noticed instant results. Once the bubbles blend together from scrubbing with my loofa, they lather to form a smooth lotion-like consistency which, I think, is what makes the formula so hydrating. After rinsing it off, my skin immediately felt softer.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, TZR

Salt and Stone Body Wash $36 See On Salt & Stone “I'm a Taurus sun, so that means I'm very particular about my scents. From body wash to lotion to perfume, they all have to be in alignment — I don't want to smell like roses, eucalyptus, and vanilla all at once. Because of this, I tend to reach for hydrating body washes that have an overall clean smell (plus a good amount of lather, of course). This bergamot and hinoki body wash from Salt & Stone (my favorite deodorant brand, btw) somehow matches whatever scent I'm feeling that day. So, if you also don't limit yourself to one signature scent, give this Salt & Stone essential a go.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Soft Services Comfort Cleanse Ultra-Soothing + Moisturizing Body Wash $32 See On Sephora "Soft Services is truly a gold standard of body care, be it for hands, texture, hydration, and more. The brand's moisturizing body wash is an especially excellent gem, its formula filled with glycerin. It leaves skin so soft (and almost slippery, even after rinsing) that you can even use it to prep your body for shaving. It's the first step toward dolphin skin, even in the fall and winter." – Ross

Lush Rose Jam Shower Gel $25 See On Lush "My love affair with this body wash began with the scent. I'm obsessed with the lemon-rose fragrance that is Rose Jam and have several versions of the perfume in my arsenal. The natural next step was to try the body wash. I didn't have high expectations for the formula beyond the scent, so I was pleasantly surprised to discover the wealth of skin care benefits. Goji berry juice and nourishing argan oil work in tandem to wash the skin gently while leaving it feeling silky smooth and hydrated. I actually have ditched my shave cream for this wash as it gives me a soft, clean shave, resulting in radiant, super buttery-feeling limbs ... that smell great!" – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

Philosophy Warm Cashmere Hydrating Shower Gel $36 See On Philosophy “I usually prefer a body wash to a shower gel because they are much more hydrating, but the Warm Cashmere Hydrating Shower Gel by Philosophy feels very nice on the skin. I also felt so soft coming out of the shower. This new hydrating formula has really has improved from past products I’ve tried from the brand. Plus, it smells good enough to eat.” – Murray