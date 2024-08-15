We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Summer beauty is all about light makeup that won’t be fussy when dealing with sweat and high heat. However, once fall rolls around, the products you use tend to get morefull-coverageand glam since nobody has to worry about the finished look melting off their face. Plus, autumn is always a busy time a year so you may find yourself going out more and gearing up for the incoming holiday season. So, in preparation for this consistent stream of events, you might want to begin nailing down your full beat base. This is so you can have a coherent, go-to routine that makes getting ready a whole lot easier. A key step to that flawless finish is finding a concealer that can cover any and everything, but with so many choices on the market, how do you know which to choose? The best full coverage concealers will cater to your skin type while hitting the major marks.
“Look for a concealer that’s highly pigmented for maximum coverage, and hydrating to prevent settling into fine lines,” says Makeup Artist, lab consultant, and Bobbi Brown Global Artist in Residence, Mali Thomas, MFA. “Blendability is also crucial for a seamless application. Consider the texture as well — matte formulas work best for oily skin, while creamy textures are ideal for dry skin.”
Keeping these key factors in consideration is super important when surveying what’s out there, but the last, and arguably most crucial step, is finding the right color and undertones. According to Thomas, it’s all about figuring out your desired outcome. “For a natural look, select a concealer that matches your overall skin tone to even out your under-eye area,” she says. “For a more glam finish or if you have dark circles, choose a shade two tones lighter to brighten the area.”
Once you’ve grabbed the right product, then it’s time for application. Thomas says that for her everyday look she pats in her concealer with her fingers, but for a “glamorous finish” she blends using a Beautyblender. For ultimate control, Thomas recommends applying tiny dots to the preferred areas. “You can always add more if needed, but it's difficult to remove excess once applied,” she explains. “I also avoid going to the lower lash line because I tend to leave this area bare for eyeshadow placement, which gives a more natural look.”
If you’re still not sure where to start your product search, TZR has compiled a list of some of the finest full coverage concealers per Thomas’s recommendations and popular fan favorites. Find your next go-to, below.