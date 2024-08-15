Summer beauty is all about light makeup that won’t be fussy when dealing with sweat and high heat. However, once fall rolls around, the products you use tend to get more full-coverage and glam since nobody has to worry about the finished look melting off their face. Plus, autumn is always a busy time a year so you may find yourself going out more and gearing up for the incoming holiday season. So, in preparation for this consistent stream of events, you might want to begin nailing down your full beat base. This is so you can have a coherent, go-to routine that makes getting ready a whole lot easier. A key step to that flawless finish is finding a concealer that can cover any and everything, but with so many choices on the market, how do you know which to choose? The best full coverage concealers will cater to your skin type while hitting the major marks.

“Look for a concealer that’s highly pigmented for maximum coverage, and hydrating to prevent settling into fine lines,” says Makeup Artist, lab consultant, and Bobbi Brown Global Artist in Residence, Mali Thomas, MFA. “Blendability is also crucial for a seamless application. Consider the texture as well — matte formulas work best for oily skin, while creamy textures are ideal for dry skin.”

Keeping these key factors in consideration is super important when surveying what’s out there, but the last, and arguably most crucial step, is finding the right color and undertones. According to Thomas, it’s all about figuring out your desired outcome. “For a natural look, select a concealer that matches your overall skin tone to even out your under-eye area,” she says. “For a more glam finish or if you have dark circles, choose a shade two tones lighter to brighten the area.”

Once you’ve grabbed the right product, then it’s time for application. Thomas says that for her everyday look she pats in her concealer with her fingers, but for a “glamorous finish” she blends using a Beautyblender. For ultimate control, Thomas recommends applying tiny dots to the preferred areas. “You can always add more if needed, but it's difficult to remove excess once applied,” she explains. “I also avoid going to the lower lash line because I tend to leave this area bare for eyeshadow placement, which gives a more natural look.”

If you’re still not sure where to start your product search, TZR has compiled a list of some of the finest full coverage concealers per Thomas’s recommendations and popular fan favorites. Find your next go-to, below.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Hydrating Concealer With Hyaluronic Acid & Caffeine $30 See On Sephora “I’d recommend Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Concealer for all skin tones,” says Thomas. This moisturizing and creamy concealer has such an impressive shade range while being formulated with skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It might be listed as medium coverage, but it’s super buildable to create an even and smooth complexion.

Dermablend Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer $29 See On Dermstore The Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer by Dermablend is known as being the product for a highly-camouflaged result. Say goodbye to shaded under-eyes, acne scars, and dark patches.

Dior Backstage Concealer $32 See On Sephora This caffeine-infused concealer makes your eyes appear more open and awake by brightening dark circles with a radiant finish. Plus, its crease-proof formula means you won’t have to worry about product settling into fine lines.

Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating & Brightening Concealer $42 See On Giorgio Armani Thomas says she suggests the Armani Luminous Silk Concealer for dryer skin types that require more hydration and for those who prefer a bright under eye. This offers really buildable coverage which means it’s great for both natural looks and something more fancy.

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer $36 See On Sephora The viral Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer does just as the name suggests: It makes all forms of blemishes and discoloration disappear. This will leave you with the most pristine airbrush look that lasts up to 16 hours. Bring on the blur.

Make Up For Ever Full Cover Concealer $34 See On Sephora If dewy isn’t your thing, head over to Make Up Forever. This concoction leaves a matte luster making it great for oily skin types. It’s also super long-wearing, so it won’t slide off your face whether you’re attending a wedding or dancing all night.

Juvia's Place I Am Magic Concealer $14 See On Juvia's Place At just $14, the I Am Magic Concealer has a 24 shades that are matched with proper undertones. For those long days of work or play, it will be sweat-proof, waterproof, and feel weightless on your skin.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + De-puffing Concealer with Fermented Arnica $32 See On Sephora Lady Gaga has raised the bar again. After using this for two weeks, you’ll notice that your eyes feel less puffy because of hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid complex.

Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer $35 See On Bobbi Brown For mature skin, Thomas says the Bobbi Grown Skin Full Cover Concealer is the way to go. This product offers 16 hours of crease-free wear that leaves a natural, hydrating look to the skin.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Matte Buildable Coverage Waterproof Concealer $31 See On Sephora For that filter-like finish, Huda Beauty is your girl. This transfer-proof product won’t budge allowing for stress-free makeup days and skin that looks immaculate for hours on end.