Skin care tends to be hyper-focused on the plethora of products for our faces, so it’s common to forget about the body part that might need the most care of all: our hands. From constant washing, interacting with disinfectants or other cleaning chemicals, and dry air during cold months of the year, our hands really go through it. So, if you’re not taking care of them, it can result in wearing down of the skin. This means you’re left with rough, and, in some cases, cracked hands. To help address these concerns and give your palms some much needed R&R, adding a one of the best hand creams to your routine will help promote softness and better texture. These products work by restoring moisture and hydration while fortifying your skin’s barrier.

When it comes to finding an option that works for you, Dr. Nava Greenfield, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, says that it’s all about targeting your skin concerns and your desired outcome. “Rough, cracked hands will need a thicker more occlusive cream,” explains Greenfield. “A daily hand cream should have a well balanced combination of oils to add to the skin moisturizing complex without feeling greasy.”

Before running to buy one, make sure to establish the nature of the issues you’re experiencing, but for all hand creams, there are some key ingredients to always keep in mind when checking the labels. Greenfield recommends looking for natural plant-based oils like camellia, grapeseed, argon, jojoba, coconut, and almond seed.

“These restore lipids that are lost or compromised in dry hands,” says Greenfield. “The lipids help to keep the barrier intact and form a film over the outer layer of skin cells.” In addition, she adds that ultra-moisturizing agents like shea butter, aloe, and glycerine are always a plus.

Using Greenfield’s help, TZR has gathered a list of the 10 best hand creams, so you can easily select the product that is most suitable for your skin type. Whether you’re on the hunt for a lightweight everyday lotion or something more heavy duty and strengthening, you’ll find your new go-to, below.

Grow Alchemist Restorative Hand Cream: Vanilla + Orange Peel $26 See On Grown Alchemist “The Restorative Hand Cream is a great everyday option that can be used on all skin types,” says Greenfield. “It gives instant hydration with aloe, but also has camellia and grapeseed oil for long-lasting moisture and softness.” The dermatologist adds that the product’s plentiful antioxidants will counter everyday toxins and pollution to prevent cell damage.

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream $30 See On L'Occitane This viral best-selling hand cream is truly worth the hype. The super thick shea butter formula is incredibly moisturizing while leaving the hands with a stunning sheen. Your skin is immediately free of dryness and feels instantly smooth.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream $13 See On Amazon At just $13, you only need a small dollop of this cream to have hands that are nourished and soft. It’s also unscented, so it won’t clash with other perfumed body lotions or fragrances. “[This product] uses glycerin in a concentrated formula that keeps skin soft for many hours,” says Greenfield.

Chanel LA Crème Main $62 See On Chanel This luxurious hand cream not only has adorable packaging, but yields successful results. Infused with camellia oil, the lightweight lotion has the best moisturizing properties that improve the look of the hands and cuticles.

La Roche Posay Cicaplast Balm Vitamin B5 Soothing Therapeutic Cream $21 See On Target “The La Roche Posay Cicaplast hand cream has shea butter, niacinamide, and glycerin to provide long-lasting hydration and help improve discoloration,” says Greenfield. This is a great option for someone who is prone to irritation caused by chapped or cracked skin.

La Mer The Hand Treatment $115 See On La Mer The rich texture of the La Mer Hand Treatment restores hydration while making the hands look shiny and healthy.

Sidia The Hand Serum $36 See On Revolve Using cactus blossom, this hand serum mixes the quenching nature of the plant with moisturizing ingredients like avocado butter and shea butter to reinvigorate dry skin. Because the formula is non-greasy, this makes a great on-the-go lotion to throw in your bag.

Salt & Stone Hand Cream $20 See On Salt & Stone This Salt & Stone Hand Cream smells of sandalwood and amber while the quick-absorbing formula immediately hydrates using seaweed extracts and antioxidant botanicals.

Grown Alchemist Rich Restorative Hand Cream $29 See On Grown Alchemist Another Grown Alchemist pick, Greenfield says the Rich Restorative Hand Cream is ideal for intense hydration. “The blend of argon, rosehip, and sea buckthorn oil combine for a strong moisturizer but without a greasy feel.”