We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Skin care tends to be hyper-focused on the plethora of products for our faces, so it’s common to forget about the body part that might need the most care of all: our hands. From constant washing, interacting with disinfectants or other cleaning chemicals, and dry air during cold months of the year, our hands really go through it. So, if you’re not taking care of them, it can result in wearing down of the skin. This means you’re left with rough, and, in some cases, cracked hands. To help address these concerns and give your palms some much needed R&R, adding a one of the best hand creams to your routine will help promote softness and better texture. These products work by restoring moisture and hydration while fortifying your skin’s barrier.
When it comes to finding an option that works for you, Dr. Nava Greenfield, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, says that it’s all about targeting your skin concerns and your desired outcome. “Rough, cracked hands will need a thicker more occlusive cream,” explains Greenfield. “A daily hand cream should have a well balanced combination of oils to add to the skin moisturizing complex without feeling greasy.”
Before running to buy one, make sure to establish the nature of the issues you’re experiencing, but for all hand creams, there are some key ingredients to always keep in mind when checking the labels. Greenfield recommends looking for natural plant-based oils like camellia, grapeseed, argon, jojoba, coconut, and almond seed.
“These restore lipids that are lost or compromised in dry hands,” says Greenfield. “The lipids help to keep the barrier intact and form a film over the outer layer of skin cells.” In addition, she adds that ultra-moisturizing agents like shea butter, aloe, and glycerine are always a plus.
Using Greenfield’s help, TZR has gathered a list of the 10 best hand creams, so you can easily select the product that is most suitable for your skin type. Whether you’re on the hunt for a lightweight everyday lotion or something more heavy duty and strengthening, you’ll find your new go-to, below.