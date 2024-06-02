Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite lip oils of the moment.

For Gen Z, many Y2K beauty products and trends hold the same vintage appeal that drew millennials to record players and film cameras in high school and college. Case in point: the recent resurgence of extremely shiny lips. If you came of age in the early aughts, you probably spent your teens shellacking your lips with thick, goopy gloss that stuck to everything. Thankfully, you don’t need to repeat this very specific struggle in order to revisit this look. With the best lip oils you can achieve the reflective finish you crave minus the tackiness.

These products continuously go viral on TikTok because they offer that covetable shine and double as lip treatments, thanks to nourishing blends of oils that smooth, soften, and repair dehydrated skin. Better yet, they come in array of shades that offer the softest, super complementary tint that’s perfect for those minimal no-makeup makeup days.

With so many brands jumping on the bandwagon, TZR editors are offering up their favorite formulas out of the bunch. Ahead, find the best lip oils that come in a variety of hues.