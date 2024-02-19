February is known as fashion month for a good reason. Each week, a different city hosts a scene of events, shows, and parties that draw out the sartorial crowd. From celebrities to influencers to street style stars, there’s a flood of intriguing looks at each location. But the second leg in London is one of the most creative. The city, which churns out classic designs, also has an air of whimsy when it comes to the fashion crowd’s beauty looks. On the sidewalks just outside the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 shows, the street style scene is filled with fanciful inspiration— think colorful hair and bold eye makeup. However, braided hairstyles are topping the list.

Plaits have a beauty that is nostalgic and timeless. Whether they’re used for artsy designs or to elevate a simple hairstyle, their appeal is unmatched. They also have the unique ability to display your personality— which, is exactly what London’s fashion set has done. From sleek ponytails to extravagant twisted styles, the looks run the gamut. Cornrows and box braids proved to be a classic pairing for natural textures. But all sorts of pigtails are also popular as many guests used ribbons and bows to amplify their braids.

Ahead, TZR gathered the best braided hairstyles seen on the streets of LFW.

Braided Pigtails

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

This simple style is like a breath of fresh air in the sea of sartorial guests. Spotted outside of Bora Aksu, this show-goer wears her long hair in low pigtails with two loose braids. To amp up the schoolgirl appeal of her ensemble, each of the plait sports satin ribbons tied into a bow.

Micro Braid Top Knot

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

The beauty of micro braids is that they can create just about any hairstyle. This guest opted for a towering top knot that is sophisticated and chic. Even the dainty jewels placed around her crown have an elegant feel.

Waist-Skimming Braids

WWD/Getty Images

This guest pairs her sleek hair with two lengthy braids for a unique look. When swept over the shoulders, the waist-skimming plaits give her floral dress a cool and laidback feel.

Chic Cornrows

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Straight-back cornrows have a commanding appearance, especially when braided to a shorter length. It’s the perfect style for this attendee’s contemporary dress and handbag. The glossy chocolate brown lip adds the finishing touch to this guest’s modern look.

Copper Braids

WWD/Getty Images

Middle-part styles are common during fashion week. From low ponytails to buns, the sleek and symmetrical nature of the hairstyle never fails to disappoint. However, if you’re looking for a fresh take, take a cue from this guest and add several braids. The twisted shape and copper color take the final look to the next level.

Two-Toned Braids

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Fashion week is a great time to play with color. This guest, spotted outside Mark Fast, proves this tenfold. Her braids sport contrasting blonde and black hair colors that pair well with her bold outfit.

Double Braided Ponytail

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

This classic hairstyle feels even more effortless with the addition of two braids. All that’s needed is a thin ribbon and a few loose tendrils to complete the look.

Luscious Loops

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Though this hairstyle is simple, it oozes refined and sophisticated style. The hair is parted into four equal sections and braided into thick luscious plaits. While loose braids would have been just as beautiful, securing them into large loops creates a truly unique look.

Artsy Braids

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Go bold or go home is the motto on the streets of LFW. This show-goer’s head-to-toe plaid ensemble is a show-stopping look all its own, but her artistic braids that really stand out. Not only are they plaited in an interesting design but they are also twisted into unique shapes.

Jumbo Twists

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Twists are a nice alternative that still delivers the look and feel of braids. Take a cue from this guest who dons a jumbo medium-length style with bantu knot ends and gold hair jewelry.