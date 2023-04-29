(Shopping)
Beauty Experts Secretly Use These Cheap Tricks To Make People Look 10x Better
Update your beauty routine with these insider tips.
In the beauty world, it can sometimes feel like you need to rely on high-end products to get the results you want. But according to the hair stylists, makeup artists, estheticians, and other beauty insiders The Zoe Report consulted for this article (including a handful of our own beauty editors and writers), some of the hardest-working products in their arsenals happen to be the cheapest — and they can be put to some super-creative uses to make their clients (and themselves) look and feel their absolute best.
From smoothing down flyaways with a clever hair mascara to promoting a plumper pout with a simple silicone brush, beauty experts secretly use these cheap tricks to make people look 10x better. Time to get clued in.