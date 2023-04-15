Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Say These Are The Cheapest, Most Clever Beauty & Grooming Products On Amazon

When you’re shopping for beauty products on Amazon, it can feel overwhelming — which is why it’s always worth reaching out to professionals to see what they recommend. Assuming you don’t have the time, motivation, or network to do that, however, our team of editors did the work for you — and according to the makeup artists and hair stylists we spoke with, these are the cheapest, most clever beauty and grooming products on Amazon.

From hair-styling must-haves and user-friendly tools to innovative makeup and skin care treatments, you’ll find it all below. And the best part is, not a single product costs a penny over $35.

1 This Multi-Tasking Argan Oil Mist That Protects & Nourishes Hair Amazon PURA D'OR Argan Oil Heat Shield Protectant Spray $12 See On Amazon “I love the PURA D’OR Argan Oil Heat Shield!,” celebrity hair stylist Clyde Haygood tells The Zoe Report. “This miracle worker is just $15 and is my go-to for so many reasons. It’s infused with argan oil which is ultra-hydrating, really easy and lightweight to use, it won’t weigh hair down and because it’s a heat shield, it helps tames flyaways and protect hair from heat damage and frizz. My favorite part about this product is that it can double as a leave-in conditioner to help soften and de-tangle hair. There’s nothing better than an inexpensive great multi-tasking product that can help you look like a million bucks!”

2 A Set Of Half-Lash Falsies That Even Beginners Can Use Amazon Onlyall Natural False Lashes $7 See On Amazon “One of my team’s newest favorites is a little bundle of false lashes I found on Amazon!” shares Jackie Alves, founder and lead makeup artist of The Beauty Bar Makeup Studio, continuing, “since the band isn’t heavy and black, you don’t have to be a pro at applying eyeliner to disguise the band like other bulkier falsies. The added benefit of a half lash is you don’t have to take so much time trimming them down. They’ll fit almost any eye shape and size beautifully.” Alves recommends adding these half-lash strips to your outer corners for “just enough lift.”

3 This Cult-Favorite Japanese Hair Stick That Smells Like Lavender Amazon Tancho High Grade Tique Vegetable Pomade $10 See On Amazon Celebrity hair stylist Glenn Ellis swears by the Tancho pomade stick, the cult-favorite Japanese find that happens to be available on Amazon for about $10. Ellis says, “It’s perfect for slicking back fly aways to achieve that slicked back pony or bun. It is light enough that it doesn’t feel like it’s weighing the hair down but strong enough to keep them down!” Plus, it has a light lavender scent.

4 An In-Shower Hair Treatment That Doubles As A Toner Amazon HALLY Fluffy G Foamy, Glazey Hair Gloss Treatment $15 See On Amazon Ellis calls this clever in-shower hair treatment “the perfect foam for adding moisture and shine to your hair. It also reduces [unwanted] frizz.” Even more genius? It doubles as a toning treatment, as it’s available in three pigments (a clear gloss for all hair colors, one for blondes, and one for brunettes) that refresh and revitalize your color.

5 The Hardworking Hairspray That Stylists Have Sworn By For Years Amazon L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray $12 See On Amazon Hair stylist Michelle Cleveland calls the classic L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray “by far my favorite inexpensive Amazon hair product.” A beauty standby, its cleverness lies in its sheer effectiveness (and its accessible price tag). As Cleveland says, “It has such amazing control and hold without leaving the hair sticky and hard. It also smells great and allows for an unbelievable memory set of your favorite styles! I’m still fascinated that this is not a professionals-only product.”

6 A Super-Versatile Hair Mist With 21 Hair Benefits Amazon Pureology Color Fanatic Leave-in Conditioner Hair Treatment $34 See On Amazon “I always start my styles with Pureology Color Fanatic Multitasking Leave-In Spray,” hair stylist Jamie Wiley tells TZR. “It’s a lightweight leave-in conditioner that primes the hair with heat protection and lightweight nourishment at the same time. It has 21 benefits so you can literally use this one product for any hair need!” It’s a touch pricier than some other products on this list, but considering that it’s pretty much the only hair product you need, it’s worth the purchase.

7 This Handy Makeup Brush Bag That Transforms Into A Cup Amazon MONSTINA Travel Makeup Brush Bag $12 See On Amazon Jason Ascher, professional makeup artist and resident Bergdorf Goodman beauty consultant, recommends this clever travel makeup brush holder, as it “keeps brushes clean, separated, and travel-ready AND turns into a brush cup,” so your tools will be easily accessible when you unpack. It can hold up to 22 brushes — plenty of room, even for professionals — and the foldable nylon construction can be easily slotted into a packed suitcase.

8 A 3-Pack Of Hydrating Facial Towelettes For Less Than $20 Amazon Burt's Bees Refreshing Facial Towelettes (3-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Though it’s typically best to double cleanse, there’s a time and a place for a makeup wipe — and when that time comes, these Burt’s Bees wipes are the best ones to have on hand, according to Ascher, who calls them “hands down the best makeup removing towelette with zero scent and no sticky/oily residue.” These are also infused with botanical ingredients like cucumber, aloe, and sunflower oil, as well as invigorating spearmint leaf extract, so they’ll leave your skin feeling nice and hydrated.

9 These Genius, Cap-Free Lipsticks Amazon MELOWAY Hi-Rise Hydrating Matte Lipstick $25 See On Amazon The definition of genius, these lipsticks don’t have a cap (the bullet is protected by a clear disc that rotates when you twist it up), which “makes it easy for one-handed use and means no hunting for the cap in a makeup bag,” Ascher says. Beyond the clever design, he stands by the “hydrating matte formula” and “long-lasting color,” available in 16 pretty shades. Available shades: 16

10 These Natural-Looking False Lash Clusters That Are So Simple To Apply Amazon KISS Looks So Natural Trio Lash Medium Combo Pack $9 See On Amazon These “simple to apply” KISS false lash clusters are another of Ascher’s picks, particularly for those seeking a natural look (think “a better version of your own lash line,” as Ascher puts it). This combo pack comes with lash clusters in two lengths — short and medium — and the application is much less fiddly than individual lashes, but they’ll create a similar, natural-looking effect.

11 The Cheap Makeup Sponges Found In So Many Pro Kits Amazon AOA Studio Collection Paw Paw Wonder Blender Makeup Sponge Set $10 See On Amazon These Paw Paw sponges have long been a go-to for makeup artists, including celebrity MUA Judi Gabbay, who calls them “the absolute fluffiest, softest beauty sponge I’ve ever come across for an airbrushed, seamless makeup application.” Plus, this set of six costs about $10, almost half the price of a single makeup sponge from other brands. Gabbay advises, “Wet [the sponge] until it’s doubled in size and squeeze out any excess water. I use this for foundation, concealer, cream blush and liquid highlighters.”

12 These Creamy, Buildable Lip Glosses That Cost Just $5 NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss $5 See On Amazon Gabbay calls the NYX Butter Gloss “a no-brainer” purchase. “[It] comes in over 30 sheer but buildable shades that melt into skin and are NEVER sticky,” Gabbay shares. “This gloss always feels hydrating and gives lips a [plump sheen].” Her favorite shades are Fortune Cookie (pictured) and Sugar High, but at just $5 a pop, you might as well grab a few. Available shades: 36

13 Maybelline’s Best-Selling Concealer That Can Be Used So Many Ways Amazon Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer $9 See On Amazon “Maybelline’s multi-use concealer has been popular for over a decade and with good reason,” Gabbay says. First, she swears by the “blendable, lifting formula,” made even easier thanks to its “fluffy sponge tip,” and since it comes in 18 shades (including a brightening, color-correcting pink shade), “it’s easy to find a close match.” You can also use it for your contour and highlighter, so there are lots of potential uses for this under-$10 hero.

14 An MUA’s Go-To Liquid Eyeliner For The Easiest Cat Eyes & Wings Amazon Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner $8 See On Amazon According to Gabbay, Maybelline’s Hyper Easy Liquid Eyeliner “applies like a dream.” She continues, “It’s waterproof and lasts all day and night. Its felt tip pen makes for a precision application that allows for a classic wing or more intricate, graphic designs. It’s also amazing for creating a fox or siren eye.” Pitch Brown is Gabbay’s go-to shade for the latter, but it also comes in a rich black with a glossy finish. Available shades: 2

15 The 1 Product You Need For Slicked-Back Buns Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick $9 See On Amazon If you love slicked-back buns and ponytails, the Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is a must, according to Christina Giarrizzo, leading stylist at Voel Hair (and the 10,000+ Amazon shoppers who left a five-star rating). “This hair wax stick is great for slicking your hair back or getting rid of flyalways, without making your hair [look] too hard,” Giarrizzo says. The push-up stick vehicle also makes application a breeze.

16 The Best Ponytail Holders For Damaged Hair, According To A Hair Stylist Amazon BALOI Cotton Seamless Ponytail Holders (100 Pieces) $8 See On Amazon This is your sign to get rid of those skinny elastic ponytail holders. Instead, take Giarrizzo’s advice and pick up a pack of these soft cotton ones, which she calls “the best ponytail holders for your hair, especially if you have fine or damaged hair,” as they’re “gentle and soft so they don’t cause any breakage.” A pack of 100 costs less than $10.

17 A Genius, Weightless Volumizing Foam That Also Works As A Heat Protectant Amazon Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer $26 See On Amazon Giarrizzo calls this Color Wow volumizer “the best volumizing mousse for fine hair on the market right now!” The foam adds next-level volume without weight, thanks to a special, lightweight polymer blend made with bamboo that expands on the surface of your hair, leaving your actual cuticle intact. “It also doubles as a heat protectant,” Giarrizzo says, “so you’re getting bang for your buck.”

18 These Individual Hair Treatments That Remove Hard Water Damage Amazon Malibu C Hard Water Wellness Hair Remedy (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Giarrizzo recommends these Malibu C Hard Water treatments as a “great treatment to do at home to eliminate brass and restore volume.” The treatment gently removes the mineral deposits in water that can cause damage and discoloration (often unbeknownst to you), leaving it softer, silkier, and more manageable. These packets include just the right amount for a single treatment, so they’re great for product management and popping in your bag if you’re on the road.

19 A Set Of Self-Grip Hair Rollers That Easily Create Bouncy Curls & Amazing Volume Amazon Conair Self Grip Hair Rollers $9 See On Amazon Sharon Doram, celebrity hair colorist and owner of Sharon Doram Color at Sally Hershberger in New York City, recommends these classic Conair self-grip hair rollers, since they “don’t require clips to hold them in place,” making them “quick and easy to maneuver — even for those who have trouble with basic styling.” This order comes with 31 rollers in varying sizes, all packaged in this convenient top-handle carrying case for easy storage.

20 This Microfiber Hair Wrap That Dries Hair So Quickly Amazon AQUIS Hair Wrap Towel $18 See On Amazon “When it comes to drying, I love using the Aquis Hair Wrap to prevent [unwanted] frizz and breakage that can happen with regular towels,” Doram shares. “The AQUITEX microfiber wicks water away to gently remove moisture and strengthen hair. This hair wrap also tends to be one of the quickest no-heat methods to dry hair.” This thoughtful design also includes a button-and-loop closure at the back, so the wrap won’t come undone or slip off your head.

21 A DIY-Friendly, Chemical-Free Alternative To Harsh Hair Dyes Amazon The Henna Guys Deep Red Henna Hair & Beard Color Dye $12 See On Amazon For those who are sensitive to harsh chemicals, Doram suggests this henna hair and beard dye, which she explains is made with gentle, plant-based ingredients instead. “You can use it as a watercolor rinse to correct color damage from over-processing and warm up blonde hair,” she explains, while cautioning that you should “apply this lightly.” This is available in several shades of brown, black, orange, and red. Available shades: 13

22 The Root Touch-Up Kit That Countless Pros Swear By Amazon Color Wow Root Cover Up $35 See On Amazon “Color Wow Root Cover Up works just like makeup to create thicker and fuller looking hair as a interim for in-between coloring,” explains Doram of this cult-favorite product. “Apply in the hairline or crown of the head. It is a waterproof formula but easily washes out with shampoo,” she adds. Doram isn’t the only hair pro who’s obsessed with this root cover-up — hair stylist Sara Clemente previously raved about it, too. Available shades: 8

23 A Next-Level Hair Mask That Uses Cutting-Edge Technology To Repair Damage Amazon VIRTUE Restorative Treatment Mask $34 See On Amazon Hair masks are not all created equally — and this super-clever hair mask from VIRTUE is proof. Doram explains, “[It] works to directly bind to areas of damage and fill them in. It’s a great option to reinvigorate shine and moisture without weighing the hair down. This mask contains Alpha Keratin 60ku(R) which helps maintain fine, colored hair like mine. It is such a powerful ingredient that was used in the military to heal wounds!” It may not be the cheapest product on this list, but a little product goes a surprisingly long way, and the results are worth it.

24 This Flyaway-Smoothing Hair Stick That Helps You Create Sleek Buns & Updos Amazon DMLNN Hair Finishing Stick $8 See On Amazon When we asked hair stylist and extension specialist Sara Clemente about her favorite cheap and clever beauty products on Amazon, she recommended this hair finishing stick, which is also an Amazon best-seller with thousands of rave reviews. “Perfect for fly always, or a sleek updo, [it] grabs the hair and keeps it in place,” Clemente sums up of its capabilities. Use it to create sleek buns and ponytails without making your hair look or feel greasy.

25 An Updo Kit That One Pro Calls “The Best Thing They’ve Found On Amazon” Amazon Burmax Soft'n Style Hair Accessory Kit $14 See On Amazon “I don’t know why this little miracle kit doesn’t have more reviews, but it is literally the best thing I’ve ever found on Amazon,” says Clemente. “It’s a mini updo kit with everything a person could need for an updo. I have about 10 on me at all times.”

26 A Lightweight Powder That Give Your Hair Instant Volume Amazon DESIGNME PUFF.ME Volumizing Hair Powder $25 See On Amazon Another recommendation from Clemente is this DESIGNME volumizing hair powder. “Instant volume in powder form, one puff of this stuff is back-combing without the comb and hair spray,” she explains. Sold in versions for both light and dark hair, it’s another fan favorite on Amazon with over 3,500 perfect five-star ratings.

27 The Best Combs For A Quick Tease, According To A Pro Amazon Leinuosen Carbon Lift Teasing Combs $7 See On Amazon “This comb is amazing for a quick tease, and if you need to fix a piece of unwanted hair on the go,” says Clemente. “The metal side will lightly push hair back into place, and the comb side is the best back-combing tool I’ve ever found. Perfect for updos, or a quick coif.”

28 These Soothing Japanese Eye Masks That Emit A Gentle Steam Amazon KAO MegRhythm Health Care Steam Warm Eye Mask $12 See On Amazon “Not really for the hair department, but use this when eyes feel tired [for] instant relaxation,” advises Clemente. These genius Japanese eye masks are infused with soothing botanicals like chamomile, lavender, and rose (take your pick based on your preference), and envelop your eyes with gentle steam for up to 20 minutes once you’ve opened them up — no microwave necessary.

29 The Cult-Favorite Glow-Boosting Lotion That Beauty Pros Are Obsessed With L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion $13 See On Amazon “Literally will not leave the house without this stuff,” says Clemente, who also does makeup and grooming in addition to hair styling. “Perfect for natural glow, and my primer before a full face of makeup. Super light, and adds an instant glow. My absolute favorite product.” You can L’Oreal’s Lumi Glotion all over your face as primer, mixed in with your foundation, or as a highlighter on the high points of your face. Available shades: 4

30 A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set For Under $10 Amazon BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set $9 See On Amazon “Jade rollers and jade eye masks are my go-to skincare tools,” says Kenna Ehman, Co-Owner of Kenna Kunijo. “I keep mine in the freezer. This helps tighten the skin, and the freezer [destroys] bacteria and germs!” Jade rollers can be pricey, but this one costs just under $10 on Amazon, and even comes with a bonus gua sha tool. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded the set a perfect five-star rating.

31 A Cherry-Flavored Lip Scrub That Leaves Your Pout Silky Soft Amazon Three Ships Cherry Lip Exfoliator $13 See On Amazon “Exfoliate your lips two to three times a week,” recommends Ehman, who points to this Three Ships cherry-flavored exfoliator in particular. “It will help remove dead skin, prevent chapped and dry lips, and help minimize the appearance of discoloration,” Ehman explains. Don’t love cherry? It also comes in pina colada and vanilla “flavors.”

32 The Detangling Brush That Glides Through Knots Painlessly Amazon Framar Detangling Brush for Curly Hair $10 See On Amazon Mane Addicts Artist Shelley Gregory recommends this detangling brush — a $10 well spent for literally anyone with hair (but especially those with curly, tangle-prone hair types). Suitable for use on wet hair, dry hair, wigs, and extensions, it’s a pain-free way to detangle and it’s gentle enough to be used on sensitive scalps. It’s also garnering lots of buzz on Amazon, with over 10,000 five-star ratings thus far.

33 A Cleaning Brush For Your Brush Amazon Denman Hairbrush Cleaning Brush $12 See On Amazon If you own a hair brush — and especially a boar bristle brush — you’ll know how much hair, dust, and fuzz they can accumulate. To clean your brush (which, yes, you should be doing!), Gregory recommends this hairbrush cleaning brush from Denman, who are known for making some of the best affordable boar bristle brushes around. Simple, but genius.

34 A Scalp-Soothing Comb That Can Be Used Elsewhere For Mini Massages, Too Amazon Janedream Jade Stone Massage Comb $8 See On Amazon We’ve all heard about the benefits of jade rollers for your face, but the circulation-boosting stone can be used on your scalp, too — and this jade comb, which is another one of Gregory’s recommendations, makes it so easy to do so. It’s perfect for giving your scalp a nice massage — something that can be helpful if you frequently experience a tight or itchy scalp.

35 These Hot Rollers That Give You Bouncy Waves Without Any Effort Involved Amazon Conair Big Curls and Waves Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers $34 See On Amazon One last recommendation from Gregory is this set of Conair hot rollers, which will give you bouncy, voluminous waves with little to no effort involved. Unlike a curling iron, rollers don’t really require a technique, so they’re great for those who struggle with hot tools. And this under-$35 set, which comes with clips included, will practically last you a lifetime.

37 This Concealer/Highlighter Hybrid That’s Particularly Perfect For Under Your Eyes Amazon e.l.f. Flawless Brightening Concealer $6 See On Amazon When our sister site Bustle interviewed her for a previous article, makeup artist Elisa Flowers suggested “[topping] your favorite concealer with a brightening pen,” and recommended e.l.f.’s Flawless Brightening Concealer to get the job done. Not only does it “lighten sunken areas,” Flowers said, but it also “[gives] the illusion of bringing depth forward.” Depending on the shade you choose, you could use this as a highlighter, too. Available shades: 18

38 A Soothing Eye Serum That Gives You A Mini, De-Puffing Massage Each Time Amazon Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller $14 See On Amazon Millie Morales, Garnier’s celebrity beauty expert, has raved about the brand’s Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller to The Zoe Report before. She said, “The gel formula with antioxidant vitamin C, mint, and caffeine instantly cools and refreshes, and give a more rested look and feel.” And it’s not just the serum that helps soothe and de-puff your under-eye area — the cool-tip applicator bolsters those effects (and feels like a mini massage, too). Keep it in the fridge for an extra refreshing sensation.

39 This Heavy-Duty Moisturizer That’s Perfect For Slugging Amazon Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant $6 See On Amazon “As part of your nighttime skin care routine, apply your moisturizer per usual and then add a thin layer of Aquaphor to seal your moisturizer in,” advises Lauren Kunijo, co-owner of Kenna Kunijo. “It will force your moisturizer deep into the skin and leave your skin glowing and more hydrated the next day. Note: I don’t do this every day, but when I have an event, I will do this, especially under my eyes!”