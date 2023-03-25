Stylists & Beauty Experts Say These Hidden Gems On Amazon Make You Look Better With Almost No Effort

Even if you relish dressing up and doing your skin care and makeup routines, every once in a while you’re bound to get a little bored or uninspired with your look — or, perhaps more likely, you just don’t have quite as much time as you’d like to get yourself together. We’ve been in both those boats, and that’s why we tapped the experts for help.

From shortcuts to glowy skin to the wardrobe staples that elevate any outfit in a flash, stylists and beauty experts say these hidden gems on Amazon make you look better with almost no effort. You’ll have fun discovering these under-the-radar products, and they’ll provide their impressive results in a heartbeat — not least because Prime Shipping will have them on your doorstep in a couple of days (or less). Win-win-win.

1 This Heatless Hair Curler That Creates Gorgeous Waves Overnight Amazon Ivyu Heatless Hair Curler $8 See On Amazon Celebrity hair stylist Deaundra Metzger calls this heatless hair curler “excellent for all hair textures,” and since it’s completely heat-free, it’ll help “maintain your hair’s health.” It’s simpler to use than it looks, too — just affix the curler to the top of your head with the included clip, braid your hair, wind your braids around the rod, and secure with the two included scrunchies, and you’ll wake up to beautiful, natural-looking waves. Metzger confirms that it’s “comfortable to sleep in,” since the curling rod is soft and spongy.

2 The Smoothing Cream That Haily Bieber’s Hair Stylist Swears By Amazon John Frieda Anti Frizz Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème $9 See On Amazon “John Frieda Secret Weapon Touch Up Creme is the perfect product to calm any flyaways while also adding shine. All you need is [to] run a dime-size amount through the hair to get the job done!” says celebrity hair stylist Bryce Scarlett, who used this cream on Hailey Bieber to create that sleek, shiny bob for her 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party look. At under $10, i’s a must-have for any collection of hair styling products.

3 These Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings That Nail The Clean Girl Aesthetic Amazon wowshow 14K Gold Plated Gold Hoops $14 See On Amazon Personal stylist Abigail Valentine recommends these simple, 14-karat gold-plated hoop earrings. Not only do they effortlessly nail the clean girl aesthetic, but since they’re hollow, they’re “so light and comfortable,” Valentine says. Even though they’re so inexpensive, Valentine confirms that they “still look brand new after literal years of wear,” and they’re “the perfect size for any occasion and are comfortable enough to wear all day.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 22 millimeters — 50 millimeters

4 A Casual-Chic Dress That Looks Amazing On Everyone Amazon LILLUSORY Bodycon Ruched Mini Dress $30 See On Amazon “This dress can be dressed up with heels and an oversized blazer or dressed down with sneakers and a denim jacket,” says Valentine, adding, “it is versatile and [looks] great on all body shapes.” It’s a cute, casual-chic outfit for any occasion that requires zero effort, and it costs just $30 on Amazon. What’s not to love? Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 This Root Touch-Up Powder You Can Use In A Few Creative Ways Amazon Color Wow Root Cover Up $35 See On Amazon This Color Wow Root Cover Up will come in handy for easily touching up your roots between salon visits, but Christopher Lospalluto, a stylist at Sharon Doram Color at Sally Hershberger, has a few creative, under-the-radar uses for it, too. “In addition to its obvious purpose, it’s one of my favorite ways to soften up harsh hairlines or deep parts, blend hair extension attachments, and [fill] areas to complete a formal hairstyle,” he says. Available in eight natural-looking shades, this thoughtfully formulated powder is long-lasting, sweat-resistant, and water-resistant, so you won’t need to worry about telltale fallout throughout the day. Available shades: 8

6 These Editor-Loved Tanning Drops That Give Your Skin A Healthy Glow Amazon Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops $30 See On Amazon For those of us who are very pale, a few drops of self-tanner — mixed in with your daily or nightly moisturizer — can make a huge difference. TZR beauty editor Adeline Duff swears by this hack for “making my skin look less vampire-like in the winter months.” You only need a few drops to give your complexion a healthy glow, so this one bottle will last you ages. Of course, these Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops can be mixed in with your go-to body lotion, too.

7 A Chic Matching Set That Makes Getting Dressed So Easy Amazon NUFIWI Oversized Pleated Button Down Set (2 Pieces) $42 See On Amazon Grace Thomas, founder and lead stylist of personal wardrobe styling company Builtgracefully, recommends this chic matching set particularly for any upcoming trips you might have planned. She explains, “This plisse set is comfortable enough for travel, while giving you endless options of outfits. Wear the set together or pair the top with a pair of denim shorts. For a chic airplane look, opt for the pant set [in this listing], which instantly upgrades your in-flight look.” Of course, you’ll appreciate this one-and-done ensemble when you’re home, too, especially on those days when you can’t be bothered to put together an outfit but you still want to look chic. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 32

8 These Classic Velcro Rollers That Give Your Hair Next-Level Volume Amazon Conair Self Grip Hair Rollers (31-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Sometimes “hidden gems” on Amazon are simply the products that’ve been around forever that you might be overlooking. Case in point: These classic Velcro rollers. They’re a staple for Sharon Doram, celebrity hair colorist and owner of Sharon Doram Color at Sally Hershberger in New York City. Doram says, “I love the ease of Velcro rollers. When you need to create a quick style with volume the rollers are genius. I blow dry my hair and use the biggest size rollers for the crown of my hair. [I] leave them in while I put my makeup on, then dust lightly with hairspray for a light hold.” This order comes with 31 rollers in various sizes, so you can adjust the level of volume and curl size you like. They’re all conveniently packaged in a little carrying case for easy storage and travel.

9 A Lightweight Keratin Oil That Makes Your Hair Immediately Softer & Shinier Amazon VIRTUE Professional Repairative Healing Oil $44 See On Amazon “Virtue Repairative Healing Oil is the most fabulous way to give dry, over-processed hair shine,” Doram says of the cult-favorite hair oil, another of her go-to, under-the-radar products. “Their proprietary 60KU keratin is the secret weapon. Use just a small amount between your fingertips to smooth out flyaways. This oil really delivers.” Though you should take Doram’s expert word for it, research backs up her claims — according to the brand, 98% of people reported nourished and silkier hair after just one use, and a full 100% claimed their hair looked shinier without any added weight. It’s a must for people with any form of damage, particularly for those who regularly color their hair or use hot tools.

10 The Gold-Plated Chain Necklace A TZR Editor Can’t Stop Wearing Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Chain Necklace $14 See On Amazon “A pile of gold or mixed-metal chains makes any outfit look intentional, even if it’s an old band T-shirt and jeans,” says The Zoe Report editor Caroline Goldstein. “I added this gold-plated rope chain to my cart on a whim (at $14, why not?), and I’m honestly floored by the quality. It’s weightier than I’d expected, and the gold plating isn’t too yellow — a dead giveaway for cheap jewelry. I’ve worn it pretty much every day over the past few months, and it’s holding up so nicely. It hasn’t taken on that sharp metallic smell, either, a pet peeve of mine with inexpensive jewelry.” You’ll find several more chain styles in this listing, from anchors to figaros, as well as white- and rose gold-plated options. Add a few in varying styles and finishes to your cart. Available styles: 14

Available colors: 4

11 An Editor’s Go-To Wax Stick For Creating Slicked-Back Buns Amazon Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick $19 See On Amazon “Slicked-back buns are my saviors on dirty hair days, but they also have a way of making even the simplest outfits look a little more current — and no slicked-back bun is complete without the cult-classic TIGI wax stick,” Goldstein shares. “It lays down baby hairs and flyaways like none other (and keeps them down, even overnight), and it leaves behind a matte sheen that looks natural, not overly greasy. I’m also a fan of the retractable stick application, which makes it so easy to glide over your hairline and up from the back of your neck.”

12 A Pair Of Oversized Sunglasses With Model-Off-Duty Vibes Amazon SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Sunglasses $15 See On Amazon “You'll feel like a celebrity running errands [in] these oversized sunglasses,” says personal stylist Rachel Varney. “They take any look to the next level. They provide full coverage, plus they're polarized. I wear these everyday.” The exaggerated cat-eye shape is inspired by designer frames, but this pair rings up at just about $15, so it’s worth picking up a few of the chic color combinations on offer, like all black (pictured) and tortoiseshell with brown frames. Available colors: 10

13 This Classic White Button-Down Shirt With A Cool, Relaxed Fit Amazon BIG DART Button Down Shirt $24 See On Amazon “A white button-down is a go-to for sophistication. It's so easy to throw on to complete your outfit,” Varney says. She particularly likes this button-down shirt from Amazon, since it’s “more relaxed and oversized, [so] you don't need to spend a ton of money to get the right fit.” You can’t go wrong with white, per Varney’s recommendation, but it comes in a great range of colors, including both neutrals and brights. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 25

14 A Small, Retractable Lint Roller You Can Stash In Your Purse Amazon Flint Classic Retractable Lint Roller $17 See On Amazon Between the compact size and retractable design (ensuring the sticky paper won’t get caught on all your things), this little lint roller is perfect for stashing in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups, per Varney’s suggestion. (As she puts it, “You don't want any pet hair ruining your sleek all-black ensemble.”) The order comes with three refill rolls with 30 sheets each, too.

15 This Timeless Trench Coat That Makes You Look Instantly Sophisticated Amazon The Drop Noa Trench Coat $100 See On Amazon “Even if you don't have it together, throwing on a trench coat will make it appear as if you do,” Varney advises, adding that it’s “an effortless way to leave the house looking stylish and put together.” If you don’t already have the classic topper in your wardrobe, this one from The Drop is perfect — from the double-breasted closure to the tie belt and storm flap, the timeless design looks a lot more expensive than it is. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 4

16 A Dry Shampoo Paste That Gives Your Hair Volume & Tousled Texture Amazon R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste $29 See On Amazon Celebrity hair stylist Glenn Ellis calls R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste “a must-have in my kit” thanks to its two-in-one uses: “This not only works as a dry shampoo but it also adds volume and texture to the hair that can easily be refreshed throughout the day,” he explains. It’s made with some amazing plant-based ingredients, like volcanic ash and zeolite to sop up excess oil, as well as coconut, sunflower, and argan oils for moisture and hold. You only need to work a small amount into your hair for an effortlessly undone look.

17 This Truly Genius Hack For A Pro-Quality Statement Braid Amazon SEIKEA Long Braided Ponytail Extension with Hair Tie $12 See On Amazon Hairstylist Michelle Cleveland has a truly genius hack for those of us who are less capable of doing our own hair, or, for those of us who don’t have the time (or energy) to put in a lot of effort. “This elastic band with attached hair is the easiest way to upgrade your high ponytail this summer!” she says. “It’s so simple, just grab your own hair in a high ponytail, use this elastic with attached hair and simply start braiding your own hair into the attached hair. No need to make an apt at the salon for expensive extensions and the results are stunning!”

18 A Headband With Hair Attached — & It Looks So Real Amazon SAPPHIREWIGS Burgundy Wavy Wig Synthetic Hair Wig $25 See On Amazon Here’s another genius hair hack from Cleveland. “Having a bad hair day? No time to style your hair? These Amazon headbands with [a] wig attached are a no brainer for easy DIY flawless looks,” she raves. “No direction needed here, just put it on and go! The headband covers the edges so no need for glue or clips, no one will ever know it’s not your own hair!”

19 A Jumpsuit That’s An Effortlessly Cool Outfit All On Its Own Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Summer V-Neck Jumpsuit $35 See On Amazon “Picking out an entire outfit can be draining. So my advice is to lessen the burden by choosing a jumpsuit,” says personal stylist Breyana Wright. “This jumpsuit by Pretty Garden is one of those rare finds that looks great with sneakers and doesn’t require any accessories. So if you’re looking for an outfit that takes less than five minutes to put together, but looks like you invested an hour into perfecting it, then you might want to consider adding this piece to your cart.”

20 This Chic Black Blouse That’ll Dress Up Any Bottoms Amazon The Drop Square-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Top $37 See On Amazon “If you have a pretty chill day planned ahead but still want to look put together, then opt for this balloon sleeve top by The Drop,” says Wright of another one of her go-to Amazon fashion picks. She adds, “The exaggerated sleeves and open neckline make it a great statement piece without giving the impression that you’re trying to be too flashy.” Even if you just style this with basic blue jeans, as seen in the picture, you’ll instantly look five times more polished.

21 This Tie-Waist Skirt That Looks So Elegant — Even With A Tee Amazon Kate Kasin Elastic Bodycon Pencil Skirt $27 See On Amazon “Whether you’re wearing a fitted tee or a simple blouse, make it look amazing (and classy!) with this bow-tie pencil skirt by Kate Kasin,” Wright says. “The simple yet elegant design of this skirt can take the simplest tops and transform them into a breathtaking look (without all of the creative thinking). What’s more, is that it can be worn year around allowing you to style it with a host of different pieces from your closet.”

22 A Soft & Flexible Edge Gel That Lets You Get Creative With Your Hairline Amazon Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Flexible Hold Edge Gel $10 See On Amazon “Take your sleek bun or ponytail to the next level by sculpting some face framing hairs around your hairline,” Mielle lead hair stylist Jatina Nixon tells The Zoe Report. “I love using Mielle Edge Gel. This gel has superior hold and a brilliant shine.” Thanks to that great hold and flexible, workable texture, “you can be as creative as you like with the hairline,” Nixon says, allowing you to “make a bold or subtle statement” with your baby hairs — with very little effort required. You’ll need a good edge brush on hand, like this popular dual-ended one (sold in a pack of two) from Kitsch.

23 A Face Massager That Lifts & Firms Your Skin Amazon Sinikoro Facial Roller Face Massager $20 See On Amazon “I love this face roller so much!” raves makeup artist Omayma Ramzy, who explains that “Facial massage is so important to encourage lymphatic drainage and to wake the skin up.” Because of those benefits, the roller can make your skin look more lifted and plump both immediately and over time, but Ramzy says she also loves to use it “as an extra way to push my skin care [products into] my skin.”

24 This Eyelash Comb That’ll Make Clumpy Mascara A Thing Of The Past Amazon Docolor Eyelash Comb Curler $5 See On Amazon Clumpy mascara can mess with an otherwise flawless face of makeup. The solution? “These lash separators are fantastic when doing mascara if your lashes tend to look too clumpy,” says Ramzy, who explains that she “uses them in between each coat of mascara to keep the lashes looking long and lifted!” Trust us: This is one of the best $5 you’ll ever spend.

25 The Best Hair Pins Ever, According To Pros — & They’ll Keep Your Bun In Place All Day Long Amazon Frenchies Extra Soft French Twist Hair Pins $14 See On Amazon Another reccomedation of Ramzy’s are Frenchies hair pins — “If you know YOU KNOW,” she says. “They are legitimately the best hair pins you will ever find. One pin will give you a stay all day bun. They’re an industry secret and are incredible.” Plus, you get 20 pins (that’ll last you a lifetime) in each box, so it’s a pretty good value, considering the quality.

26 A Snail Mucin Essence That Delivers Next-Level Hydration To Your Skin Amazon TIAM Snail & Azulene Water Essence $20 See On Amazon “I recently discovered this Snail & Azulene Water Essence and it is INCREDIBLE,” says Ramzy, who says that a certain, super-popular snail mucin essence didn’t work for her skin. “I am a huge believer in getting hydration into your skin at every step and then locking it in for as long as possible, and this serum-essence does just that,” she adds. Apply this after cleansing and before moisturizing for skin that’s next-level hydrated and plump.

27 A Cheaper Alternative To The Celluma Light Therapy Device Amazon ATELASTEC Hydraskincare Facial Skin Care Therapy Machine $300 See On Amazon Though pricy, “This LED panel is amazing for fighting inflammation and producing collagen and elastin. It compares to the Celluma but is the “off brand” version in my eyes, with arguably the same results. I love it.” A device that promotes your clearest, most radiant skin ever while you literally rest or take a nap? Doesn’t get any more effortless than that.

28 This Pillow That Prevents Creases On Your Face When You Wake Up Amazon "SAVE MY FACE!" PILLOW Just The Pillow $41 See On Amazon “For all the side sleepers who want to preserve their skin while sleeping — I am obsessed with this pillow as I don't ever feel guilty for sleeping on my side,” says esthetician Crystal Koro. If you’re someone who gets up and runs out the door in the morning, this pillow ensures you don’t have to wait around for an hour for any pillow creases to disappear from your face.

29 This European Serum That *Instantly* Makes Your Skin Look More Radiant Amazon Isdinceutics Instant Flash Firming and Lifting Serum $40 See On Amazon Koro also recommends this serum from Spanish brand ISDIN “because it instantly revitalizes your skin.” In each box, you’ll get five ampoules full of a serum that immediately works to lift, perk up, and revive your skin. The result? A firmer texture and a radiant glow.

30 93 Pairs Of Earrings To Take Any Outfit To The Next Level Amazon AROIC Fashion Earring Set (93 Pairs) $23 See On Amazon “Does everyone need 93 pairs of earrings? No. But for just over $20 and to have so many options for nearly any outfit you put together, the value is truly hard to beat,” says Grant Alexander, stylist/owner and creative director of G Alxndr. “We’ve used these in countless photoshoots and always have some on-hand as backups for clients,” he adds of the unbeatable value.

31 The Fashion Tape That Pros Swear By — & It Has SO Many Uses Amazon Fearless Tape Double Sided Fashion Tape $11 See On Amazon “This is in every one of our styling bags and a pocket in every coat I have. For me, it’s a must-have as a stylist. Sometimes, it’s the finishing touch to ensure the outfit lays perfectly, and sometimes it’s completely kept a look together. Once we show clients how to use it for different looks, it becomes a must-have for them, too,” says Alexander of this best-selling fashion tape.

32 These Wipes That’ll Make Your Jewelry Sparkle Amazon CONNOISSEURS Compact Jewelry Wipes $9 See On Amazon Another great tip from Alexander? “We keep these in our styling bags and use them before sending out jewelry purchased from our site. They’re quick, affordable, and something that’ll make your jewelry sparkle a little bit more on-demand,” he says. In each box, you’ll get 30 jewelry wipes for just under $10.

33 The Cheap Makeup Sponges Professional MUAs Swear By Amazon AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set $10 See On Amazon These AOA Studios makeup sponges have long been an insider favorite among professional MUAs, including editorial and bridal makeup artist Sara Talias, who says they’re “so soft and great to apply foundation and powder all over [the] skin.” This set of six costs under $10, so they’re cheaper than name-brand makeup sponges — hence why the pros stock up on them for their kits.

34 The Perfect Juicy Lip Gloss For A Plump & Hydrated Pout Amazon Catrice Lip Jam Hydrating Lip Gloss $5 See On Amazon “I think everyone looks better with a wash of color and hydration on the lips,” says celebrity makeup artist Emily Gray, who adds that “This effect makes you look more put together, awake, and polished.” Gray recommends this Catrice Lip Jam Hydrating Lip Gloss, which she says contains “shea butter, coconut oil, and mango seed oil to keep your lips hydrated throughout the day.” She continues, “They are comfortable and not sticky on the lips. My favorite shades are Strawrr Baby and I Like You Berry much. They are also affordable for only $5 each, you can buy all the shades!”

35 The Boar Bristle Brush That’ll Give You The Best Blowout Of Your Life Amazon Ibiza Hair Professional Round Boar Hair Brush $48 See On Amazon Hair stylist Lacy Gadegaard-West says, “I have been using these boar bristle brushes to set the perfect blowout since 2003. Seriously, these are the best. Using a round bristle brush to blow dry your hair eliminates the need for a curling iron or rollers and gives your hair added volume all week long.” Plus, with proper care, this brush will last you years (or decades), so it’s worth the investment.

36 A Simple Jar Of Vaseline With Endless Uses Amazon Vaseline Healing Jelly $4 See On Amazon Another example of how a ubiquitous product has some easy, hidden gem-worthy uses? Vaseline. Board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, M.D. F.A.A.D. recommends the household staple for its myriad beauty applications, explaining, “People often don’t realize the benefit of Vaseline in a beauty care routine as not only can it be used to lock moisture in, or for slugging, but it’s also a great way to protect the lips and help improve dry, cracked hands and feet.” Vaseline’s creative uses don’t stop there, of course — you can also put it to work to tame your eyebrows (and give them an editorial glossy finish), mix it with a lipstick or another solid tint to make your own creamy blush or eyeshadow, or dab it on the high points of your face as a colorless highlighter.

37 The 1 Serum You Need For Fresh, Dewy Skin Amazon Vichy Minéral 89 Daily Skin Booster Serum $29 See On Amazon If you only have time to apply one skin care product, let it be this Vichy hyaluronic acid serum (followed by sunscreen, of course). According to Dr. Garshick, this cult-favorite serum is your one-stop shop for skin that looks fresh and dewy, and feels truly hydrated. “This serum is formulated with natural origin hyaluronic acid and Vichy Volcanic Water to help hydrate and plump skin, giving the skin a dewy glow,” she explains. “It has been clinically proven to strengthen and repair the skin barrier. It can be easily layered underneath a thicker moisturizing cream to help hydrate the skin, leaving it looking healthy and refreshed.”

38 These Dermatologist-Approved Pimple Patches That Work Their Magic While You Sleep Amazon COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (72-Patches) $15 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet experienced the wonders of pimple patches — a K-beauty staple that’ve gained popularity Stateside — this is your sign to grab a pack. They’re recommended by dermatologists like board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp, M.D., who explains, “Pimple patches work by drawing moisture out of the pimple to shrink it. The active ingredient, hydrocolloid, pulls water up and out of the blemish and diminishes the size and appearance of the pimple in the process.” These invisible patches are also less fussy than applying pimple cream, and they work their magic while you sleep (or otherwise in a few hours).

39 This Clever Scalp Brush That Doubles As A Massage Tool Amazon HEETA Scalp Care Hair Shampoo Massager $8 See On Amazon “A scalp scrubber is so underrated but necessary!” says hair stylist Tatiana Ramos. According to Ramos, this clever tool promotes circulation in your scalp, which can encourage healthier hair growth. Though it isn’t entirely effortless, you’ll nevertheless appreciate the “lovely scalp massage” you’ll give yourself while using one.