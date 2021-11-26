In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews.

Aveda just launched its Invati Brow Thickening Serum just in the nick of time for anyone hoping for full, fabulous brows this winter. Sure, brows trends are ever-changing, with stars like Barbie Ferreira rocking bushy, dark brows on the daily, while others, like Bella Hadid, opt for a thinner look reminiscent of the early 2000s. However, if your eyebrows are particularly sparse, it can be difficult to refine any sort of shape at all — that’s where a regrowth serum comes in to help.

The brand claims that the Invati Brow Thickening Serum will help to create density, fullness, and softness in all brows in as little as four weeks. Given that I’ve never dipped my toes into brow growth serums before, I was particularly interested to see if the Aveda Invati Brow Thickening Serum would help me.

My brows are relatively dark in certain spots and almost transparent in others, with long, thick hairs towards the center of my brow, which makes them appear as though they are full and bushy. However, they’re far thinner at the front of my brow and dwindle to an almost non-existent line at the tail end of my brow. The hairs are also relatively dry, which makes them feel coarse. To remedy this, I typically use a brow pencil to draw feathery strokes at the front and tail of my brows and then run a dark brown brow gel through to create a fuller effect. Yet, despite all this extra work I do in my makeup routine, I’ve never tried a brow serum to try to help them grow.

Well, there was only one way to find out — here’s what I’ve discovered after testing the Aveda Invati Brow Thickening Serum for four weeks.

My bare brows, pre-serum Isabella Sarlija

What’s Inside The Aveda Invati Brow Thickening Serum?

The vegan formula uses botanical actives, such as Japanese knotweed to support keratin (the protein that makes up your hair), helping the hairs to grow stronger. Aveda claims that this, plus other moisturizing agents like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, helps the hairs look denser, thicker, and softer in as little as four weeks. In fact, brand-conducted clinical tests show that 100% of people saw an improvement in their overall brow thickness after 12 weeks of using this serum once a day, as recommended.

Isabella Sarlija

And clean beauty fans, you’ll be glad to know that this 96% naturally derived formula is free from silicones, parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, gluten, and aroma. Plus, the Invati Brow Thickening Serum is non-irritating and dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested to ensure that it’s safe to use for those with sensitive skin and eyes.

Testing The Serum & Results

This serum’s doe-foot applicator deposits this serum evenly onto my brows and never feels too heavy, nor does it dry up in a way that makes it feel as though I have crunchy hairspray in my brows. But, I have noticed that the Invati Brow Thickening Serum shapes them as if I’ve laminated my brows to a pin-straight, upward position. This isn’t the natural look I tend to go for, so I decided to incorporate this serum into my nighttime routine (although you can use it either day or night). If you want to use this serum in the morning, Aveda recommends waiting for the serum to dry fully before following it with other products.

Isabella Sarlija

Honestly, after about two weeks of using the product, I wondered if I was perhaps doing something wrong. I didn’t see any noticeable difference at the tail end or front of my brows, which led me to believe that this Trial Run review would result in a negative recommendation.

However! After week three, I started to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The hairs at the back of my brow were beginning to grow right on my brow bone, a spot where they typically don’t sprout. Sure, the hairs were tiny since they were just budding, but their sheer presence provided me with hope for my end results.

My bare brows after testing the serum Isabella Sarlija

Fast forward to about four weeks into using this product, and my brows are definitely fuller. Are they dense to the point where I look like a close relative to Cara Delevingne? Not exactly, but the Invati Brow Thickening Serum upped the ante on the thickness at the front and tail ends of my brows, making them look more even throughout. Plus, they feel much softer now, which is welcome since my brow hairs tend to feel coarse and dry naturally. All it took was a bit of patience and diligence on my end, but it resulted in some great-looking brows. So great, I’ve even transitioned from a dark brown brow gel to a clear one. (I still use a brow pencil, but that’s just because I prefer to have my brows looking as dark as possible.)

Does The Serum Merit The Price Tag?

I’ve clearly seen fantastic results from this serum, but upon looking at customer reviews, I’ve noticed that a lot of people are concerned about the size of the tube for the cost of the product. Sure, this 5mL serum is on the smaller side of other brow serums on the market, but do I think it’s still worth the $75 price tag? I’d say yes, and for a few reasons.

This clean formula stands out with ingredients that are safe to use on the skin while still providing the benefits of traditional formulas, most of which sit at a similar price point (with some products reaching upwards of $100). Plus, I’ve used the Invati Brow Thickening Serum everyday for an entire month, and there is no sign that I’m running low on product (the doe-foot applicator is still goopy with serum when I pull it out of its tube). And to top it off, a professional brow lamination or brow microblading session can quickly enter the triple-digit pricing realm without causing any *actual* growth in your brows the way Aveda’s Invati Brow Thickening Serum does.

If you’re looking for a brow serum that is clean, non-irritating, and will give your brows a feathery, soft, and fuller look, I’d recommend giving the Aveda Invati Brow Thickening Serum a try. I know this is my first foray into brow serums overall, but I’m looking forward to using this serum every night. Who knows — maybe I’ll be mistaken for a Delevingne sister one day.

