Cara Delevingne Recreated This Memorable Outfit From ‘Clueless’

Designers and fashion enthusiasts constantly draw style inspiration from past decades. One of the periods that consistently pops up as influential is the ‘90s, which is having a resurgence in the form of maximalist rings, biker shorts, and platform shoes. Aside from archival runway images (and your mom’s photo albums), an area everyone appears to tap into for their next ‘90s outfit inspiration is, unsurprisingly, from movies and TV shows. Think Friends’ Rachel Green, Fran Drescher from The Nanny, and Cher Horowitz from Clueless. The latter character was recently emulated by Cara Delevingne who recreated Horowitz’s iconic yellow plaid outfit in the film. The look is forever cemented into the pop culture zeitgeist — this is especially apparent on Halloween — and Delevingne aptly reminded everyone why the outfit is so memorable.

In an Instagram post, the model wore a three-piece yellow suit that resembled the one Horowitz wore in the 1995 movie. However, Delevingne made a few tweaks to the outfit: instead of wearing a modest cardigan and a white top, the star chose to wear a matching yellow plaid corset top underneath her blazer. For an extra dose of on-trend 2021 design, the top featured cutouts on the front. The Amuse Bouche preppy ensemble bore an uncanny resemble to the movie’s original look, though Delevingne totally made it her own. To complete the outfit, she wore a pair of black frames and a dainty gold necklace.

If a bold, yellow plaid skirt suit set is not in the cards for your day-to-day wear, you can still draw some style inspo from Delevingne. With fall right around the corner (and as you potentially make your way back into an office), you can start off with a plaid blazer styled with jeans or a tee tucked into a plaid midi skirt. Should you be more willing to try a full-on plaid set, though not in a bright color, there are plenty of muted browns and grays on the market, like this Thom Browne skirt.

Luckily for those interested in Delevingne’s exact plaid outfit, whether for Halloween or for the office, it’s still available for purchase. (You may want to leave the cutout top at home, though, if you’re heading into work.) You have the option to buy all the pieces at once or pick and chose your favorite item. For office attire, you can grab the jacket and pair it with some basic black trousers. For a night out with friends, you can style the corset top with just the matching skirt. If you want to channel your inner Cher Horowitz (and who doesn’t), shop some plaid pieces ahead.

