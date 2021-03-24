Love A Full, Feathered Brow? Then It’s Time To Reacquaint Yourself With Eyebrow Pencils

Long before there were 1,000 different types of brow products, makeup fans everywhere relied on the best eyebrow pencils for fuller, polished arches — and they’re still a staple you shouldn’t ignore. “I personally love an eyebrow pencil versus a powder or colored gel because you have more control over the shape you want to achieve,” Sabrina Bedrani, celebrity makeup artist and Dior Makeup ambassador, tells TZR via email. “I always try to achieve a feathered eyebrow by filling in holes but keeping it airy, and that look is easier to achieve with a pencil.”

Of course, if you’ve used a pencil only to have it smudge, blur, or vanish on you, then you know the importance of investing in a solid formula and a pro-level pencil tip. “A fine point is always best as it gives you more control, but the one thing people should look for is the right color, not too dark or too orange,” Bedrani continues. “The texture of the pencil is always important; if it’s too greasy, it won’t stay on, and if it’s too dry, it’s hard to apply.”

So consider yourself Goldilocks, and don’t settle until the pencil is perfect. Continue scrolling down to shop the best eyebrow pencils out there, from micro-tipped cult favorites to flexible crayons for fast results.

