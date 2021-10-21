Bella Hadid Just Hopped On The Red Hair Trend With The Most Dramatic Shade

Bella Hadid can obviously pull off any hair color (or style, or length...), but the people are strongly divided when it comes to her latest look. The model shared a selfie on Instagram that shows off her most dramatic shade yet: a bright—almost neon—red. Though it’s clearly actually a wig that she’s wearing for some kind of photoshoot (in another shot, she’s sporting a lime green wig), Hadid proposed making it permanent with her simple caption: “Should I?”

The reactions from her followers have been quite mixed. Many replied to Bella Hadid’s red hair inquiry with an enthusiastic “yes”, pointing to the fact that Hadid would look amazing with any hair color, with one writing, “Bella u look flawless with everything, so.” However, a good chunk of the commenters seems to think she would be better suited for something a bit more natural.

More often than not, Hadid sticks with brunette, occasionally experimenting with her natural blonde, but she’s no stranger to dramatic hair looks. For a recent editorial shoot, the model donned a blunt dip-dyed bob with baby bangs that was paired with razor-thin eyebrows for an all-around jaw-dropping look. To kick off this year’s New York Fashion Week, she wore an intricate braided updo courtesy of her longtime stylist, Mustafa Yanaz.

It seems unlikely that Hadid would ever make a permanent change to this shade of fire-engine red, but if she did, she’d be following in the footsteps of her older sister. Earlier this year, Gigi Hadid debuted auburn red hair for Versace’s virtual Fall/Winter 2021 presentation and then a few months later, showed off an even bolder shade of copper via an Instagram photo.

A slew of other celebrities have turned to the color lately, adding even more fuel to the red hair trend fire. Ciara, Sarah Hyland, and Sophie Turner have all gone red in the last year and the frenzy doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. And why should it? It’s is the perfect shade for fall and winter, so bring on the red hair inspo.